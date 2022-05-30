Best aftershaves for men 2022: Father's Day picks from Hugo Boss, Dior Sauvage & MORE

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Not sure what to get him for Father's Day? You can never go wrong with a bottle of aftershave. Whether he's already got a favourite fragrance in mind or has been searching for a new signature scent, these bestselling aftershaves will make for the perfect present.

Dior, Mont Blanc, Hugo Boss, Ralph Lauren and more have a wide range of aftershaves ready to shop – and some of them are even on sale! Don't leave it to the last minute; treat dad to a fragrance that he'll treasure this year.

Best Dior men's aftershave

Sauvage Elixir, £112, Dior

Arriving in a midnight blue glass bottle, Dior's Sauvage Elixir combines lavender essence with a blend of rich woods, culminating in a fresh yet spicy fragrance that dad will love.

Best Hugo Boss men's aftershave

Boss Bottled Night, £72, Hugo Boss

Described as embodying "an intense and spicy scent with a purposeful, edgy, masculine character," BOSS Bottled Night is one of the brand's bestselling aftershaves, so we'd recommend acting fast if you want to shop it for Father's Day.

Best Mont Blanc men's aftershave

Montblanc Explorer Eau de Parfum 30ml, £28.05, John Lewis

Available to shop in either a 30ml or 60ml bottle, Mont Blanc's Explorer aftershave boasts a woody and leathery aromatic fragrance. Formulated with Italian Bergamont, think green fresh notes, contrasted by a rich Vetiver from Haiti and an exclusive Patchouli from Indonesia.

Best Ralph Lauren men's aftershave

Ralph Lauren Polo Blue Eau de Parfum, was £67 NOW £33.50, Boots

Bag a bargain this Father's Day and shop Ralph Lauren's Polo Blue Eau de Parfum for 50% off. Reduced from £67 to £33.50, it features crisp, citrus notes as well as hints of wood, and intense Patchouli oil.

Best Marks & Spencer men's aftershave

Wild Bergamot Eau De Parfum, £19.50, Marks & Spencer

An affordable choice for Father's Day, Marks & Spencer is selling the Wild Bergamot Eau De Parfum as part of its Autograph Collection. Top notes of lemon, cassis and Italian bergamot are combined with base notes of musk and vanilla for a fresh and invigorating fragrance. Plus it's completely vegan!

Best Burberry men's aftershave

Burberry Touch For Men, £26.99, The Perfume Shop

A real show-stopper, Burberry Touch For Men comes in the coolest bottle. Designed by Fabien Baron, the bottles mirror the shape of a spool of thread, a subtle reference to Burberry's history of fine tailoring. An aromatic, spicy fragrance that is both clean and fresh, it's the kind of scent he'll wear every day.

Best Tom Ford men's aftershave

Tom Ford Noir Eau de Parfum, was £85 NOW £72.25, Look Fantastic

Made from the finest ingredients, including Italian Bergamot, Black Pepper and Bulgarian Rose, Tom Ford's Noir Eau de Parfum is currently on sale. Grab it for £72.25.

Best Calvin Klein men's aftershave

Calvin Klein Eternity for Men, £18.95, Amazon

Amazon's Choice is Calvin Klein's Eternity for Men. Notes of mandarin and sage are complemented by crisp herbs, damp cedar, and moss.

Best The Body Shop men's aftershave

White Musk For Men Eau de Toilette, £18, The Body Shop

Described as “a breath of fresh air with earthy, sensual notes for an ultra-smooth scent,” The Body Shop's White Musk for men is light and subtle enough for everyday use, plus it lasts as long as the day too.

