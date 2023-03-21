Sofia Vergara uses this drugstore buy to help combat rosacea - and it's on sale

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Sofia Vergara is one of the most glamorous, and gorgeous, celebrities around, even when she's bare faced or filter free.

But because she has rosacea, she likes to keep it simple when it comes to skin care. The Modern Family star only uses calming products for sensitive skin, including a surprisingly affordable drugstore cleanser you can buy on sale right now on Amazon!

In an interview with Who What Wear, Sofia revealed that she developed rosacea as an adult and her go-to skincare products now are "very simple stuff”. “I basically use anything calming,” she added. “Nothing sexy!”

Among her skin soothing must-haves is pH balanced, soap-free Cetaphil cleanser – which has over 14,000 5-star ratings from Amazon shoppers – and the brand's gentle makeup remover.

“The basic stuff works best for me,” Sofia explained, adding that she also swears by Supergoop’s famously gentle sunscreen and luxury brand Luzern’s serums, which also don't irritate her sensitive skin.

Sofia’s favorite Cetaphil cleanser just happens to be on sale on Amazon right now. “If you have sensitive skin this is the best stuff,” said one reviewer. “My face has the most sensitive skin plus I have rosacea. This is the best soap to use on it and heal.”

And, while you’re shopping, you can also pick up Sofia’s fave makeup remover, too! It's definitely a hit with fans, with over 25,000 5-star ratings on Amazon. The oil-free formula gently removes makeup from your eyes and can also be used for your entire face.

One reviewer called it the "best makeup remover". "I have extremely sensitive skin on my face and have been using Cetaphil face products for several years... What a great product. Little to no effort in removing eye makeup... Would recommend this product to anyone who likes Cetaphil products or wants a gentle but effective eye makeup remover.”

