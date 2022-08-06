Love Island winner Ekin-Su’s pre-show nose job revealed in new video The Love Island winner always looks picture perfect

Love Island 2022 winner Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu captured the nation's hearts with her honesty, humour and charisma – not to mention her unfailingly flawless appearance. The star's pre-show surgery was recently revealed by celebrity aesthetic doctor Dr Motox and it left fans intrigued.

Dr Motox revealed that before entering the villa, Ekin-Sun underwent a non-surgical nose job in addition to anti-wrinkle injections, a brow lift and profhilo - an injectable anti-ageing treatment made from hyaluronic acid.

Nonsurgical rhinoplasty is a cosmetic procedure preferred by those who do not wish to undergo plastic surgery. Dermal fillers are used to temporarily change the shape of your nose and results typically last up to six months.

Dr Motox, whose clientele include posted a before and after picture of the star's nose job on Instagram, alongside the caption: "Ekin-Su serving us nose goals @ekinsuofficial Non-Surgical Nose Job by Dr Mo at our Harley Street London Clinic. Winner of Love Island 2022 Ekin-Su, came to the Dr Motox clinic before her Love Island Journey for some treatments to get her camera ready! What do you think of her transformation?"

Ekin-Su had a non-surgical nose job before entering the villa

Fans online were in awe of Ekin-Su's pre-show beauty transformation and were quick to pen their thoughts on her nose job online. "Fabulous work," one commented, while another added: "Stunning."

The star won Love Island 2022 with Davide Sanclimenti

A third said: "Of course Ekin-Su came to you!!! You're the best," and a fourth mentioned: "Amazing results, well done."

Ekin-Su was a firm fan favourite during the series

The procedure isn’t the only work the star has had done. 27-year-old Ekin-Su has had tear trough filler, cheek filler and jaw filler. She has also had breast augmentation, sharing the information on her Instagram stories. She detailed her whole journey, explaining she found the pain post-surgery to be 10/10.

"Ekin-Su came to see me in preparation of entering the villa," her surgeon Dr. Rosh revealed. "We decided to add subtle changes but still keeping everything looking very natural.

