Audrey McGraw shares details of go-to skincare brand following recent struggle Tim McGraw and Faith Hill's youngest daughter is incredibly honest

Audrey McGraw - the youngest daughter of Tim McGraw and Faith Hill - recently opened up about the impact the birth control pill had on her - including her skin.

MORE: Gracie McGraw shares excitement over arrival of 'baby'

In an honest post, Audrey admitted that her "skin especially feels messed up" and told her followers that they "were not alone" if they were going through similar struggles.

A week later and the 20-year-old is feeling far more positive, sharing a positive update on Instagram related to the effects.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Faith Hill shares adorable footage of Audrey McGraw as a little girl

Audrey shared a photo of a pot of Tracie Martyn's Enzyme Exfoliant, writing next to it: "Saving my skin. @traciemartyn just the best," alongside it.

MORE: Tim McGraw sparks concern in emotional post about his brother

MORE: Gracie McGraw debuts 'chaotic' new look in head-turning outfit

Tracie Martyn is popular with A-listers including Kate Winslet, who previously described her facials as making "you look like you've been on a two-week retreat to Thailand."

Tracie Martyn Enzyme Exfoliant works on all skin types and is a triple-action exfoliating mask, and has been hailed by many beauty bloggers as a go-to product.

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill's daughter Audrey McGraw gave an update on her skin

Last week, Audrey's personal post on social media read: "Check in: Birth control talk for the ladies! I need to speak about this because I'm sure some people can relate... and it's always important to understand side effects and spread awareness on these topics.

MORE: Tim McGraw and Faith Hill's daughter Gracie issues urgent warning to fans after alarming news

MORE: Faith Hill's daughter Audrey McGraw shares images from romantic photoshoot - and they're stunning

That's what a platform is for, right? "Post birth control effects are REAL.

Audrey McGraw with her famous mom

"Not only does my body feel wacky and my brain foggy, but my skin especially feels messed up at the moment, like never before... I'm trying my best to stay calm as I know it's a trivial thing to worry about. But at the same time, it's not so easy to deal with.

MORE: Tim McGraw and Faith Hill's daughter's PCOS diagnosis - all we know

MORE: Gracie McGraw sets the record straight about her social media presence

"I've heard these feelings are completely normal (as your body is going through a major hormonal shift) and will pass in time. ONCE AGAIN what you see on here is not a reflection of what is truly going on in someone's life. Nobody's perfect."

She ended her post writing: "I hope anyone going through something similar understands they're not alone. Always here to talk."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.