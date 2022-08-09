Johnny Depp scores 'multi-million deal' with Dior cologne amid Amber Heard legal battles

Johnny Depp is reportedly celebrating after signing a deal with Dior to continue being the face of Sauvage cologne.

According to reports, the Pirates of the Caribbean star will be paid a seven-figure sum in the multi-year deal after sales of the men's scent skyrocketed during his court battle with ex-wife, Amber Heard – who is fighting to overturn the verdict in Johnny's defamation lawsuit against her.

Johnny is said to have already signed on the dotted line and has even done promotional photos for Dior's new campaign, according to TMZ.

The site claims that Johnny was photographed for the campaign by fashion photographer Greg Williams when he attended one of Johnny and Jeff Beck's gigs in Paris.

Johnny's good news comes just weeks after it was revealed that Amber is seeking a retrial after alleging that an incorrect juror was part of the jury that awarded Johnny $10million in compensatory damages, and $5million in punitive costs.

Johnny has been the face of Dior Sauvage since 2015

Amber's lawyers claim that the mistake entitles her to a mistrial "based on newly discovered facts and information". In documents filed with the Circuit Court of Fairfax County, the actress has claimed that "Juror No. 15 was not the individual summoned for jury duty on April 11, 2022".

The documents claim the person initially selected was 77 years old but shares the same last name and address as a 52-year-old, the latter of whom was the one who served as a juror in the six-week trial.

Johnny won all three defamation claims in his $50million lawsuit against Amber, which stemmed from a 2018 op-ed article she wrote for The Washington Post in which she said she was a "public figure representing domestic abuse".

Johnny and Amber's trial lasted six weeks

While the piece did not identify Johnny by name, his attorneys said it "incalculably" damaged his career, costing him acting roles. She then countersued him for $100m.

The jury found that Amber defamed Johnny in her accusations, saying that the Aquaman star acted with "actual malice" with her claims. The jury also awarded Amber $2million after finding that Johnny had defamed her through his attorney.

