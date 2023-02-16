7 best sea salt perfumes Meghan Markle would love

One of Duchess Meghan's favourite fragrances is Jo Malone's 'Wood Sage & Sea Salt' cologne. It is an uncommonly fresh yet aromatic scent reminiscent of a sea breeze, with complex and enchanting base notes.

We investigated to find out what makes this unusual and understated fragrance with heart notes of sea salt so intriguing. Meghan is an advocate for well-being, and scent has the power to promote happy feelings. Marine fragrances, sometimes known as oceanic fragrances, can promote an overall sense of tranquillity and freedom as they evoke nostalgic memories of holidays, fresh air and mini-breaks by the sea. Perfect for any time of the year...

It's therefore no surprise this perfume is so loved by Meghan that she keeps it in the regular rotation of her personal fragrances, according to her previous lifetyle blog The Tig.

Duchess Meghan's favourite sea salt perfume

Jo Malone Wood Sage & Sea Salt, £54 / $80, Jo Malone London

The subtle base notes of aromatic, woody sage leaves and ambrette seeds that are added to this joyful marine cologne combine to add a hint of fougère. Fougère notes remind us of spending time outdoors in nature. Ambrette seed oil provides a sweet floral musky fragrance creating an undeniable feel-good aura when combined with the sea salt heart notes.

Best sea salt perfumes

Having learned the evocative power and versatility of sea salt and marine fragrances, we were eager to hunt down more of these happy, niche scents to ensure that you won't smell like everyone else:

Maison Margiela

Maison Margiela's Replica - Sailing Day, £98, Space N.K

The 'Replica' collection's 'Sailing Day' feels like an audible call to sail away and explore the open ocean thanks to its unique aquatic accord. The top notes are "sea notes" with a little aldehyde (for reference Chanel No. 5 is an aldehyde dominant perfume) and there are subtle aromas of coriander. Heart notes include juniper berries, iris and rose which provide the feminine feel with a grounded base of red seaweed and amber wood.

SEE: 8 best vegan perfume brands for a natural and clean scent

Hermès

Hermès Eau des Merveilles Bleue, £50, John Lewis

This delicate and utterly more-ish scent feels sparkly and cooling all at once. The sea notes have a stunning mineral tone and the woody, amber base notes lend the scent longevity. The raw ingredients include not only pebble mineral stones but tart juniper berries, and a final hint of patchouli leaf to provide a dynamic and aromatic layer.

Acqua di Parma

Acqua di Parma's Aqua De Pala Blu Mediterraneo - Mirto di Panarea, £94, Selfridges

The 'Mirto di Panarea' scent from the 'Blu Mediterraneo' collection vividly conjures the feel of the breeze of the Mediterranean Sea with fleeting images of Italian lemon orchards thanks to the citrusy top notes. Basil provides the aromatic intrigue to this scent before opening to the now-familiar sea notes at the heart of this fragrance. Once again, the discreet development of juniper, rose, jasmine and precious woods soften and ground this fragrance.

DISCOVER: The perfect perfumes to buy based on her favourite scent

Paco Rabanne

Olympéa by Paco Rabanne EDP, £50.50, John Lewis

The original 'Olympea' is described as an amber floral fragrance, however, heart notes of salt and vanilla become so dominant that we had to include this in our list. Sandwiched between light top notes of water jasmine, ginger flower and green mandarin, and base notes consisting of cashmere wood and sandalwood, this perfume is neither sweet, floral nor dry thanks to the masterfully applied sprinkle of salt. This would be a lovely starter fragrance if you are making a cautious foray into the marine fragrance family.

Salvatore Ferragamo

Salvatore Ferragamo Oceani si seta, £65, Ferragamo

Inspired by the vigour and allure of the sea, this salty aquatic perfume is surprisingly floral yet remains a perfect olfactory portrayal of a mysterious underwater paradise. The top note is sea salt, and the heart note is magnolia petals which provide a waxy lemon tinged floral aroma. With hazy base notes of almondy-vanilla heliotrope blossoms, people are bound to ask what you're wearing. The beautiful bottle was inspired by the imaginary worlds of Salvatore Ferragamo's silk creations. It was a limited edition but you can still purchase it directly from Ferragamo online.

The Essence Vault

The Essence Vault, Sea Salt & Fir, £14.95, The Essence Vault

SHOP NOW

A fresh and exciting scent that brings an aroma of the seaside along with the unusual choice of layering salt as both the opening and base notes. It is anything but linear and is full of surprising additions. Seaspray and citrusy bergamot are what greet your nose initially, but then you encounter heart notes of sage and fir needle overtones. It is the splash of oud to ground it, as opposed to the wood notes other fragrances houses have used that sets this perfume slightly apart from the rest.

Read about how M&S shoppers on TikTok are praising this £9.50 perfume for smelling like the celeb-fave Santal 33

MORE: This natural deodorant has hundreds of 5-star reviews - and it’s back in stock

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Edit newsletter to get other shopping stories delivered straight to your inbox.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.