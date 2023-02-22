Kylie Minogue's skincare secret weapon is currently on sale at Amazon

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

If you love a celebrity beauty bargain, (and who doesn't?) you’ll be wanting to add this one to basket! We spotted Kylie Minogue's skincare secret weapon in the Amazon sale, and you won’t believe the price!

Pond's Cold Cream usually retails for £7.45 but you can currently get it for £6.49 in the sale. If you’ve never heard of it before then prepare to be amazed - it’s a classic beauty product that’s been around for over a century (since 1846 to be precise.)

Pond's Cold Cream, £6.49 (WAS £7.45), Amazon

And it’s not just a moisturiser, it’s a facial cleanser and makeup remover known for its gentle and moisturising properties.

Pond’s Cold Cream is a unique blend of mineral oil and water, which creates a rich and creamy texture that’s effective at removing makeup, dirt, and impurities from the skin. It’s particularly good for those with sensitive skin.

The cream also contains various emollients and humectants, such as glycerin and beeswax, which help to soothe and hydrate the skin.

Kylie told the Daily Mail she started using it every day on the advice of her mum Carol. “It's really changed my skin,” she said. “It's all I really use to look after my skin. It's such an old classic.”

And she’s not the only celebrity fan. Hollywood starlets Marilyn Monroe and Ava Gardner were said to be fans, and Jennifer Aniston and Miranda Kerr have both said they use it as makeup removers.

If you fancy giving it a whirl, now’s definitely the time – grab a pot before it goes up to full price again!

KEEP SHOPPING

Hailey Bieber and Victoria Beckham both swear by the same £10 face cream

Holly Willoughby's favourite shampoo is currently only £4 in the sale at Amazon

You can get Jennifer Lopez's miracle hairbrush for under £13 in the Amazon sale

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Edit newsletter to get other shopping stories delivered straight to your inbox.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.