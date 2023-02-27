Beyonce loves this $12 'miracle' skin cream - and it has 24k five-star ratings on Amazon

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Beyoncé once revealed that one of her go-to nighttime skincare secrets is applying Aquaphor to her face – yes, THAT $11 healing skin cream – at bedtime.

The megastar, who also uses $6.39 Smith's Rosebud Salve as a lip balm, told Elle, "I go to bed looking totally greasy, it's not all glamour all the time."

Beyoncé’s not the only major fan of cheap drugstore staple Aquaphor - it has over 24,000 five-star reviews on Amazon with shoppers calling it a ‘miracle’ ointment.

Beyoncé is definitely glamour goals - and some of her go-to skincare products are shockingly affordable

“This stuff is seriously like a miracle cure for anything,” said one reviewer. “I've been using it for the past 2 years or so, and my extremely sensitive skin is constantly getting breakouts and dry patches and such, and I'm seriously impressed by how quickly this heals pretty much anything.”

Aquaphor Healing Ointment, $11.79 / £8.88, Amazon

Another raved that Aquaphor is “perfect for skin irritation…Miracle worker for diaper rash (preventative or treatment), chafing, and eczema. Seriously, it is the only thing we use for those issues. No Mom should be without it.”

BEYONCÉ ALSO LOVES: Smith's Rosebud Salve, $6.39, Amazon

“It is a miracle worker!!” confirmed another happy customer. “It is very thick and very greasy but you have to pay the price when you need deep moisturizing like I did!”

And if you’re looking for more Beyoncé-approved skin-soothing beauty secrets, you’ll want to also pick up a tin of $6.99 Smith's Rosebud Salve, which Bey uses for “everything”, from lip balm to mascara.

"I love the Rosebud Salve in the blue can,” Beyoncé told Allure. “I wear it with my lipstick… I used it to prime my lashes before curling. It was like a natural mascara. It made the lashes hold the curl and look shiny. I use it for everything!”

Shoppers love the $7 salve, too, giving it an impressive 4.5-star Amazon rating.

