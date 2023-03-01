These anti-aging under eye masks are an Amazon best-seller - they have over 18k 5-star reviews

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

If you’re wondering what the must-have at-home beauty masks are right now, look no further than Amazon’s beauty best-sellers, where you’ll find Dermora’s 24k gold anti-aging eye patches at the top of the list.

Designed to fight wrinkles, eye bags, puffiness, and dark circles, these eye treatment masks, which have even been endorsed by the Today Show, have earned more than 18,000 five-star reviews from Amazon shoppers.

The eye patches, which use castor oil and tea tree extract to treat tired-looking eyes, round out the top four bestsellers the rankings of Amazon's Beauty and Personal Care category.

DERMORA eye patches for puffy eyes & dark circles, $19.99 for 15 pairs, Amazon

Dermora’s gold eye masks rank just below the Mielle viral hair strengthening oil, Mighty Patch pimple patches, and Essence’s hugely popular $4.99 mascara, which itself has over 220,000 five-star ratings!

The eye patches earned a place on the list thanks to shoppers who rave that the beauty masks, which are $19.99 for 15 pairs, are truly effective.

“Great addition to your self care,” said one reviewer. “I have to say I was a sceptic on these but bought them anyway on a whim after seeing them on The Today Show. Much to my surprise I found they really did what they said they do. The puffiness under my eyes was substantially reduced and my skin felt much softer and moisturized."

More shoppers say they’re hooked on this beauty product that they’ll be using for a lifetime.

“The change is AMAZING and I’ll buy these the REST of my life,” said one reviewer after using the patches for ten days.

“Only ones that work,” said another. “I have tried so many different eye patches. The one’s recommended in Sephora, Ulta and even the dermatologist. Nothing made my puffy bags go away until I used these. Love them and will be using them the rest of my life lol.”

