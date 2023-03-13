This celebrity-approved Vitamin C serum has 89,000 5-star ratings on Amazon - and it's on sale

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Like that TikTok famous hair growth oil, beauty boosting vitamin C serum has gone viral! And one of the most popular formulations out there – TruSkin's Vitamin C serum, which counts Khloe Kardashian and The White Lotus star Alexandra Daddario as celebrity fans – is on sale on Amazon.

Alexandra revealed TruSkin as a fave during her get-ready-with-me video for Vogue, while Khloé shared her fave beauty products on Instagram, ranking the vitamin C serum alongside her other skincare go-tos like Eve Hansen Rose Camellia Facial Oil ($29) and La Mer The Neck & Décolleté Concentrate ($320).

TruSkin Premium Vitamin C serum, $21.97 / £19.99 (WAS $29.99), Amazon

But Khloe and the HBO star aren't the only ones who love this multi-tasking beauty serum, enriched with vitamin E and hyaluronic acid, that sells itself as tackling everything from dark spots to fine lines and wrinkles.

The TruSkin formula has over 89k five-star ratings on Amazon, with shoppers calling it 'perfect' and 'amazing'.

"So good," said one reviewer. "Makes my skin flawless. Notice a difference when I get out of routine and forget to use it. Then my skin looks amazing again after a day of using.”

And another shopper said it was the best vitamin C serum they'd ever tried, saying: "It does not irritate the skin. It absorbs easily and quickly, leaves no greasy residue. It adds moisture and a healthy glow to my skin I haven't had since my early 20's. It is very lightweight and can be used under your SPF, make-up, etc."

