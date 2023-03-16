This Kylie Jenner & Jennifer Aniston-approved pimple lotion has over 23k 5-star ratings on Amazon

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

We love it when we find a celebrity-approved Amazon beauty buy that has rave reviews! Mario Badescu's pimple-fighting Drying Lotion – which is Kylie Jenner and Jennifer Aniston-approved – has over 23k five-star ratings!

The $16 celebrity favorite joins the list of budget-friendly A-list beauty secrets that are also a major hit with shoppers, like Beyonce's favorite $12 skin healing ointment and Khloé Kardashian's go-to Vitamin C serum.

With a combination of exfoliating salicylic acid and soothing calamine lotion, the Mario Badescu pimple treatment has earned a long list of famous fans.

Among them are Naomi Campbell, Gwyneth Paltrow and Friends star Jen, who told Elle it is "a great drying lotion". She continued: "I had a facial [at Mario Badescu] in like 1995 and I've been using it ever since."

Mario Badescu Drying Lotion, $16.15 / £24, Amazon

Of course Kardashians star Kylie, who has been open about her breakouts, also has her own skincare brand, Kylie Skin.

Kylie Jenner used the drying lotion on social media

And for the 2022 Met Gala she showed her skin prep in a get-ready-with-me video on YouTube, first using her Kylie Skin Clarifying Cleansing Gel before tackling a "little" blemish with one of her own Kylie Skin Clarifying Patches, which are adorably shaped like a heart.

Kylie Skin Clarifying Patches, $16, Nordstrom

"I actually wash my face really well and I let it... sit in the skin. Then I'm going to pat my face dry," she said, later adding as she applied a heart shaped adhesive sticker to her face: "These are my clarifying patches. I have a little pimple and so far it's red but it's very very flat."

A-list advice for clearer skin? We're taking notes!

