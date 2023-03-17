Michelle Keegan swears by this £12 moisturiser as a night cream

Michelle Keegan is absolutely glowing every time we see her, and the star's skincare secret for her radiant complexion is a cult favourite.

The Our Girl actress revealed to Women's Health that she loves the bestselling Weleda Skin Food moisturiser - and we're ready to snap it up right away. Michelle's beauty buy is available to shop on Amazon, and it's less than £12.

Weleda Skin Food, £11.21, Amazon

Weleda's Skin Food has become a cult favourite thanks to its thick, hydrating consistency - which makes it a skincare saviour throughout the year. Formulated especially for dry and rough skin, the moisturiser can be used all over the body for rich nourishment, whilst being certified for its natural ingredients.

Speaking about her favourite beauty buys, Michelle told Women's Health: "I love Weleda Skin Food. It's heavier and I wear it at night, about three times a week."

Michelle's skin always looks radiant

The moisturiser has received glowing reviews on Amazon, racking up over 20,000 five-star ratings from shoppers. One satisfied customer wrote: "My skin acts like a sponge and requires quite deep hydration so I thought I would just give this a go. My foundation looks so good on top of this it’s unreal! I do like a dewy look to my face and this delivers. it’s a thick cream but it sits nicely on the skin. Highly recommended!"

"My skin has never been better, this was recommended to me by my best friend and it was a blessing in disguise! I get compliments about my skin all the time and I'm so much more confident now!! Definitely recommend to anyone looking for a good moisturiser."

Michelle isn't the only celeb that swears by the Weleda moisturiser, Hailey Bieber and Victoria Beckham have also shared that they have the bargain buy in their skincare collection!

