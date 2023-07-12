Cruz Beckham shows off new tattoo and girlfriend Tana features

The youngest Beckham brother braved the needle in the name of music

If you’re part of the Beckham clan, then getting a tattoo is basically hardwired into your DNA. The latest member of the famous firm to brave the needle was no other than 18-year-old Cruz, who paid tribute to his career with a fresh inking.

In images shared by artist Certified Letter Boy, Cruz showed off his new record player tattoo. The fine line piece was placed on his left arm above a previous inking that reads ‘1975,’ a reference to his father David’s birth year.

The budding singer referenced his music career with the piece, which is one of many inked by the Beckham-trusted artist. One of London's most sought-after tattooists, Certified Letter Boy has previously worked with Cruz’s older brother Romeo, in addition to stars spanning Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne, Beth Mead and Sabine Getty.

The tattooist shared Cruz’s latest design via social media, writing: “One for @cruzbeckham. Thanks for the pics @tana.treloar. Follow @thelondonsocial,” with a sprinkling of emojis.

Cruz’s girlfriend Tana featured in the images as she accompanied him for the session. The pair recently appeared together at the Premier League match between Manchester United and Fulham FC at Old Trafford last May. Unlike brother Romeo and his Gen Z influencer girlfriend Mia Regan, Cruz is relatively private about his relationship with Tana.

This is Cruz’s second tattoo designed by the famous artist. Back in 2022, he headed to The London Social for a delicate rose inkling, above which the words ‘Mum and Dad,’ were placed in cursive writing.

Fans adored the fine line piece, with one noting: “The best!” and another saying: “Yessss guys!”

© Instagram Cruz has followed in is father's footsteps on the tattoo front

Cruz has many tricks and tips up his Supreme sleeve. The youngest son of Victoria and David Beckham is not only a blossoming musician but has naturally inherited his mother’s knack for fashion.

The 18-year-old snapped a casual mirror selfie last Thursday, documenting his outfit of the day. He looked laid back in a red and black horizontally striped oversized T-shirt and dark-wash denim trousers, which caused confusion among friends and followers.

© Getty Cruz watched from the director's box during the Premier League match between Manchester United and Fulham FC with girlfriend Tana

The mirror was angled at a position that shortened Cruz’s legs, placing more emphasis on his colourful tee. He also wore a silver chain around his neck and a pair of beige Birkenstock mules also beloved by his older brother Romeo and girlfriend Mia Regan.

© Instagram Cruz recently celebrated Harper's 12th birthday with his family

Cruz wrote: “Lil dump,” alongside the series of images, which also included pictures of himself recording in the studio and getting a tattoo on his left arm.

His close friends and followers were quick to react to the post, which was something of a Trompe-l'œil. “Wow you lost some leg in that green pic - hope you’re having a ball!,” one wrote, as another commented: “When he droppin doee…” referencing Cruz’s music. A third added: “Ok but left us hanging mate, what’s that new tat?” Well – now we know!