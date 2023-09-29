Want smooth and firm skin? Meet the natural alternative to retinol that is 3x more effective

Many of us are seeking a streamlined skincare regime that creates an envy-inducing youthful glow without the need for multiple steps or products.

As the best-selling anti-ageing skincare brand in France, Caudalie is renowned for its natural but efficacious formulas and age-defying innovations, and its latest launch offers some of the most impressive results to date.

With its heritage in a plush vineyard in Bordeaux, Caudalie founder Mathilde Thomas had already identified the powerful anti-ageing properties of grapes. Grape seeds contain the most powerful antioxidants in the world, which help protect skin cells from damage and ageing and can also improve texture and appearance.

Take our poll:

As we age, our collagen and hyaluronic acid production decrease dramatically, and it is estimated that by 40 years old we may have lost as much as one third of our natural collagen reserves, contributing to an increase in fine lines, wrinkles, skin sagging and loss of elasticity.

For its latest creation, Caudalie worked with Doctor David Sinclair, a biologist and academic known for his research on ageing and a professor of genetics at the prestigious Harvard Medical School.

Doctor Sinclair and Caudalie created a patent from resveratrol (a plant compound found in grapes) and hyaluronic acid. Mathilde decided to add a plant-based collagen to her Caudalie x Harvard patent, using a revolutionary new process to create vegan collagen.

Inspired by plant growing technology used by NASA, the collagen is produced by plants grown and monitored in a lab rather than extracted from animal products, harnessing natural ingredients to create skincare in a more sustainable way.

Caudalie is a member of 1% For The Planet, and as Mathilde shares: "It's a revolutionary green technology that opens a new way in anti-ageing: effective, vegan and sustainable".

The resulting formula that combines grapevine resveratrol, natural hyaluronic acid and the new vegan collagen is proven to be 3 times as effective as retinol to stimulate collagen production* whilst also doubling the levels of natural hyaluronic acid production for a plump and hydrated complexion.

The result? Visibly firmed and lifted skin nourished by an non-irritating alternative to retinol which is particularly suitable for sensitive skin.

The superstar product is the multitasking Resveratrol Lift Instant Firming Serum which encourages visibly younger looking skin, with smoothed contours, increased firmness and diminished fine lines.

With a silky-smooth texture that melts into the skin, the serum is enriched with olive squalene and vegetal glycerine to glide on and absorb easily. It offers an instant toning effect on the skin to cultivate a more youthful appearance. Shown to be 3x more effective than retinol*, 98% of users saw a firming lifting effect**. Apply each morning and night after cleansing and before your moisturiser.

With a texture that feels silky soft, apply the Resveratrol-Lift Firming Cashmere Cream to lock in your serum and hydrate the skin. With its nourishing combination of shea butter and grapeseed oil, it promises to smooth the appearance of fine lines and bestow instant boost of luminosity courtesy of mineral pearlizers. Testers saw 98% firmer skin in less than three weeks.***

Shop the Resveratrol-Lift range now at Space NK stores and online.

*Ex-vivo test on ingredients association, on the thickness of collagen fibres at the stage of serum concentration.

CLINICAL STUDY RESULTS: **% of satisfaction of 42 volunteers over 56 days. ***% of satisfaction of 44 volunteers over 18 days.