Get 15% off the healing strips that users say made a 'remarkable difference' to their scars

If you've had an injury or a surgery, sometimes the scar that's left behind can leave you feeling self conscious and disheartened - but there are remedies available that can help heal and improve its appearance.

There are many treatments on the market available to try, but one product in particular has taken the masses by storm with users singing its praises and racking up many a 5-star review.

Scar Erase's Silicone Treatment Strips have been heralded as an amazing scar healing product, with reviewers claiming they've seen a "remarkable difference" to their scars with results that have left them feeling "over the moon".

Silicone is highly effective in aiding the appearance of scars due its soft, lightweight and breathable properties. Delivering unbelievable results, silicone treatments have been known to show 86% reduction in scar texture, 84% reduction in scar colour and 68% reduction in scar height*.

The strips are designed to improve the colour and texture of the affected area and can be used on any part of the body

Made from this medical grade high-quality silicone, the Scar Erase Treatment Strips are designed to flatten and fade scars caused by surgery, injury, acne or other skin traumas. Creating a protective barrier over the area, the strips help to soften and hydrate the skin and making the scar fade over time.

After achieving impressive results, many users of the product have been singing their praises about the strips, emphasising the dramatic changes they've seen to their scars:

"Amazing results from this product - used one of these strips for an old rugby injury that has never quite healed well enough for my liking - I’ve tried all sorts but after just a week using one of these strips I could see a clear improvement in the appearance and feel of it!! So easy to use, completely comfortable when wearing and stayed on and really helped with my scar!!" Mr K P Ettridge

"I was recommended this product from a friend who had seen the company on instagram. I cannot believe the results, after just a few weeks my scar has improved so much. Its really boosted my confidence and I couldn’t be happier. Great price, great results. I can’t recommended it enough." Melissa

Before and after: Users are sharing their results online before using the strips versus after

And they're so easy to use! First, make sure the area the strip is being applied to is clean and dry. If you need to, cut the strips to size, peel off the backing and apply directly over the scar. Wear the strip for a minimum of 12 hours per day for optimum results. Remove for at least one hour a day to clean the strip with mild, soapy water. With proper care, each treatment strip should last 2 weeks.

