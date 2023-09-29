Princess Charlene joins forces with Charlotte Casiraghi for special outing

Princess Charlene and Prince Albert weren't alone as they headed off to inaugurate the Saint-Georges, which will be used by the Maritime Police, as Albert's niece, Charlotte Casiraghi was amongst the group.

Charlotte was present in her role as patron of of the Public Security of Monaco, and they were joined by high-profile personalities from Monaco, France and Italy. The trio all looked incredibly smart with Charlene opting for a navy-blue blazer to pair with her black trousers, while Albert wore a matching suit jacket and white chinos.

Charlotte, meanwhile, looked incredibly elegant in a black blazer with gold detailling, alongside a matching pair of trousers. Both ladies wore their hair short, with Charlene's blonde locks standing out.

The new rapid intervention shuttle can accommodate up to 12 people and has a top speed of 45 knots. It will strengthen the fleet of the Maritime Police, particularly on sea rescue missions.

© Eric Mathon / Princely Palace, Monaco Charlotte is the Patron of the Public Security of Monaco

Charlotte is 11th in line to the Monégasque and is the granddaughter of Prince Rainier III, who ruled Monaco from 1949 to 2005, when he was succeeded by Albert. Her grandmother is the late American actress Grace Kelly who died in 1982 following a mild cerebral hemorrhage that led to a car accident.

The 37-year-old doesn't carry out many royal duties, however, she is a noted philanthropist making appearances at fundraising galas like the AMADE Mondiale and Monaco's Rose Ball. She is also a boardmember for FXB France, which was founded by her godfather, an organisation that aims to combat AIDS and poverty.

© Eric Mathon / Princely Palace, Monaco The trio were inaugurating a new boat

The outing for Charlene and Albert comes shortly after the princess criticised speculation surrounding her marriage to Albert and closed down her official Instagram account to protect her twin children's privacy.

Speaking to South African outlet News24, she explained: "I find the rumours [about my marriage] tiring and exhausting. I just don't understand where these rumours come from. It feels to me like certain media or people want to see us split. At the end of the day these stories seem to be about clickbait and putting bread on someone's table."

© Getty Charlene addressed rumours around her marriage

Speaking about her decision to protect the privacy of Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella, Charlene revealed that she wanted to keep the duo away from the "pressures" of public life, while also revealing that she felt "grateful" the pair would always have the other in their lives.

