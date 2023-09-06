Rita Ora wore a lemon girl outfit that's perfect for a September heatwave

Rita Ora’s late summer fashion game has been utterly exemplary.

Ever since releasing never-before-seen images of her dazzling Tom Ford wedding dress at the beginning of August, the singer and sartorial sensation has been serving a plethora of looks, including during her Italian getaway for the 2023 Venice Film Festival.

Last weekend she stepped out in Venice wearing the chicest yellow dress from French luxury fashion house Lanvin, and her look is perfect for the September heatwave.

Rita wore the ‘Short Pleated Bustier Dress’ from the label’s Summer 2023 collection, which boasts a silk tulle skirt with a matching bustier and transparent material across the body, giving the illusion of a bandeau two-piece - the sheer dress trend just got the chicest makeover. She paired the look with flat leather swing sandals, Y2K-approved hoop earrings, oversized sunglasses and statement jewels.

Her soft yellow dress perfectly encapsulates 2023’s ‘Lemon Girl Summer’ trend. A more feminine look than her usual looks, the flowy skirt is ideal for keeping cool in the warm weather whilst looking completely elegant, and the fitted, sleeveless body creates a flattering silhouette.

The social media sartorial sphere is obsessed with food and drink-inspired trends right now. From Korean syrup nails to tomato girls and latte makeup - the world is currently addicted to edible (but inedible) aesthetics. Lemon Girl Summer (aka all things yellow) is the latest dopamine-inducing trend to captivate the likes of Sofia Richie, Selena Gomez and Victoria Beckham.

What is the Lemon Girl trend?

“The ‘Lemon Girl Summer’ trend is all about embracing the radiance of the season through vibrant sherbert yellow hues that exude positivity and energy,” says Hello! Fashion’s Digital Editor Natalie Salmon.

If you’re already planning your autumn wardrobe, let Sofia Richie be your influence. She shared an image on Instagram in an electrifying yellow blazer, putting a refreshing twist on the trend, ready for the cold weather.

In the meantime, take a leaf out of Rita's book and opt for yellow-hued dresses to elevate your summer looks.