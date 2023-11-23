Alexa Chung’s 40th birthday train trip was a high-fashion affair

Alexa Chung, the renowned fashion icon, rang in her 40th birthday in grand style aboard the Venice-Simplon-Orient-Express, proving that milestone birthdays are meant to be celebrated in opulence.

Alongside close friends Pixie Geldof and Jack Guinness, Chung embarked on a luxurious train journey from Paris to Venice, showcasing an exquisite wardrobe that exuded the glamour reminiscent of 1920s starlets.

Chung's fashion choices for the Belmond train outing were nothing short of breathtaking. She embraced the exuberance of entering her 40s with a series of remarkable looks that captured the essence of a bygone era. A Miu Miu dress adorned with sheer, body-hugging crystals, that flirty cape paired with kitten heels, and a show-stopping red Nensi Dojaka dress complemented by extravagant gold earrings marked the highlights of her style extravaganza.

Alexa dazzled in Nensi Dojaka

The allure of the Venice-Simplon-Orient-Express added an extra layer of sophistication to the celebration. Departing from Paris just before dinner, the train offers an overnight journey of decadence, traversing ever-changing landscapes before arriving in the City of Water late afternoon.

© Instagram Alexa's friends were on hand to help her celebrate

Onboard life is described as an indulgent affair, with passengers encouraged to dress to impress and enjoy sophisticated dinners in hand-restored 1920s restaurant cars. The ambiance is further enhanced by live piano music in the Bar Car, creating an enchanting atmosphere as guests cozy up in their private cabins.

MORE: Alexa Chung just redefined the classic LBD and we're totally into it

READ: Alexa Chung just made ballet flats winter-appropriate

The departure from Paris at 22:00 and arrival in Venice at 19:00 the following day promises a timeless experience. Chung's choice to start her 40s birthday in such an iconic and luxurious manner showcased not only her impeccable taste but also shattered any preconceived notions that her style had peaked in her Indie-sleaze years.

Alexa Chung seemed right at home aboard the luxury train

As she gracefully enters her fourth decade, Alexa Chung demonstrated that her fashion evolution is an ongoing journey, with each passing year only enhancing her sartorial prowess.