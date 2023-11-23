Jennifer Lopez just wore the chicest ballet flats

Jennifer Lopez’s shoe game has been top-notch since the noughties (remember those Timberland x Manolo Blahnik heels she wore in the Jenny from the Block video?).

She has a penchant for styling up the latest footwear trends with outfits from classic to cool-girl and we can't get enough.

On her latest outing in Los Angeles, the JLo Beauty founder wore the chicest fashionista-approved ballet flats and they’re perfect for this season.

© thecelebrityfinder/Bauer-Griffin Jennifer Lopez in Los Angeles

When JLo does femininity, she does it to the max. From Zimmerman to Magda Butrym, her girly dressing agenda is impeccable. This time she stepped out in the ‘Mid-length Belted Dress’ from Dior that features a gathered floaty maxi skirt, contrasting black buttons and the brand’s signature bee emblem embroidered on the torso (the same logo that signified Prince Harry’s new Hollywood style era).

She paired the dress with a croc-print Hermès Birkin and cool girl-approved patent black ballet flats.

"Ballet flats remain a classic and fashionable footwear choice. They are timeless and versatile, often complementing a variety of outfits, making them a wardrobe staple,” stylist Georgie Gray previously told Hello! Fashion, "Pairing them with a stylish dress or fitted trousers can create an effortless chic and comfortable look for a night out. Consider statement accessories or strong makeup to add a touch of glamour."

© thecelebrityfinder/Bauer-Griffin JLo paired patent black ballet flats with a Dior dress

Though contemporary styles like mesh, metallic or rhinestone flats are currently dominating for party season, JLo’s pared-back shoes are guaranteed to remain modish.

The balmy Californian winter allowed Jennifer to wear her shoes sans tights, but for those in colder countries, pair them with your favourite tights (Victoria Beckham’s are monogrammed and Nicola Peltz’s are fishnet for this season) and you’re good to go.