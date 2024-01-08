Kate Beckinsale had a daring 'no trousers' moment at the Golden Globes 2024

The Golden Globes 2024 red carpet was the first indication of which trends are following us from 2023 into the new year.

There was plenty of red from the likes of Florence Pugh and Heidi Klum, Elizabeth Olsen and Kylie Jenner nailed wearing lace, and Jennifer Lopez proved that statement flowers were not just a ‘moment’ for Harry Styles at the BRIT Awards 2023.

Kate Beckinsale decided to leave wearing lower-half attire in 2023 and nailed one of last year’s most daring trends: the ‘no trousers’ trend.

© Getty Kate stunned in an Atelier Zuhra ensemble with silver platform heels

The actress stunned at last night's event in Beverly Hills wearing a diamante silver sleeveless Atelier Zuhra corset featuring a high neck and a tulle statement rosette on the shoulder. A translucent skirt draping from the waist in the same material as her floral adornment completed her look.

Head-to-toe high-octane glamour was on her dress code - she accessorised with silver platform sandals, chunky diamond cuff bracelets, a flower-shaped statement ring and dazzling sculptural earrings.

© Steve Granitz Kate nailed the 'no trousers' trend

No trousers was a trend that dominated the autumn/winter 2023 runways from the likes of Simkhai, Miu Miu, Michael Kors, Christian Siriano and Dion Lee, and was then introduced on mainstream fashion agendas by It girls including Jennifer Lopez, Kendall Jenner, Maya Jama, Rita Ora and Ellie Goulding.

“This shift towards trouserless outfits represents a fashion-forward and daring approach that challenges traditional norms,” explains Hello! Fashion’s Digital Editor Natalie Salmon.

© Getty Michael Kors, Miu Miu, Christian Siriano AW23

Though the ‘no trouser’ trend has become a fashionista favourite in both street style and party attire, Kate Beckinsale is one of the first to champion the trend on the red carpet. Her Atelier Zuhra look is the perfect example of how to give the aesthetic a more demure feel for a seriously special occasio