Rita Ora's "morning pilates" outfit is giving modern Princess Diana

After spending the festive season influencing our Christmas party dress code in diamante mini dresses, leopard print and three-piece suits, Rita Ora is on her January health kick and we salute her.

Of course, any time the singer, fashion designer and all-round style icon steps out it’s a fashion show, and this time she’s given Princess Diana’s most iconic street style look a contemporary makeover.

Rita, who is married to New Zealand-born filmmaker Taika Waititi, shared an Instagram story with her 16m followers that epitomised the life of an It girl superstar.

Rita Ora channelled Princess Diana in her latest off-duty look

For her productive morning, Rita wore a light blue graphic tee over a pair of short black biker shorts. She captioned the image “Morning Pilates and planning album 4” - music to our ears before the songs are even finished.

Her look was almost identical to the late Princess Diana’s most iconic off-duty outfit formula. Rita gave her look a touch of 2024 modernity with wireless overhead headphones and a pair of chunky, oversized black sunglasses - a fashionista must-have.

© Getty Diana's street style is constantly recreated

Princess Diana is still one of the world’s most coveted style icons, and her laid-back street style has firmly been injected into It girl’s off-duty agendas, particularly over the last few years.

Sweatshirts over cycling shorts, straight-leg trousers loosely tucked into boots, and varsity jackets. Alongside influencing the models of the moment like Rita, Hailey Bieber, Kendall Jenner and Emily Ratajkowski, Di's sartorial power is also proven to be popular with the next generation. The hashtag #princessdianastyle has over 83.1 million views on TikTok - the platform predominantly used by Gen Z's.

Rita Ora’s January morning look proves that Princess Diana’s style influence is once again staying on the map for 2024…