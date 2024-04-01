Rita Ora just revived the Kate Moss micro shorts trend for spring 2024

We know it's not quite warm enough to start donning our summerwear this side of the pond, but we are banking inspiration for when the time comes. And of course, Rita Ora is at the top of our muse list.

Whether she's on her way to a pilates class in a figure-hugging unitard or sporting a double denim look from her latest Rita x Primark collection, her Instagram serves as a foolproof look-book for all the latest trends.

Rita shared her outfit with her Instagram followers

And as if we needed any more confirmation that the micro shorts trend was gaining momentum, the singer graced us all with an outfit of the day on her Instagram stories wearing a pair of teeny, tiny denim bottoms.

© MEGA Kate Moss has been a long time fan of the shorts and tights combo

In true noughties Kate Moss-inspired style, she paired the distressed shorts with semi-sheer black tights, a slogan t-shirt by New Zealand brand Mother Made, and a black jumper over her shoulders for the perfect layered spring look. She finished it off with slicked back hair and statement earrings which she says stop her from feeling naked when her hair is off her face.

The micro shorts trend, often recognised as an off-shoot of the viral Miu Miu mini skirt moment, took SS24 catwalks by storm ,and now with more celebs including Sydney Sweeney who is a huge fan, jumping on the bandwagon, we expect to see the trend soar well into the summer months.

© thecelebrityfinder/Bauer-Griffin Hailey Bieber wears micro shorts in California

Luckily for us, there are many ways to try the trend and if the idea of having so much limb on show makes you feel slightly nervous then you don't need to rule yourself out. Take a leaf out of Rita's book and pair your Daisy Dukes with sheer tights for slightly more coverage or sling on an oversized biker jacket a la Hailey Bieber.

