Jodie Comer's sheer trousers are perfect for summer 2024

Styling street style to perfection is not easy, especially when it comes to a summer wardrobe. However, one actress that has nailed it is Liverpudlian Bikerider star, Jodie Comer.

Going by her Insta, we’re used to seeing her in strong tailored suits, elegant gowns and on-set outfits rather than her casual fits. Her street style isn’t something we see a lot of as she doesn’t share much of it to her 2.5M followers, but we love it and are taking notes for our own inspo.

Stepping out in NYC following the premier of her new film, Bikeriders, Jodie donned a timeless all-black ensemble. She paired a basic black bodysuit with sheer lace trousers and pointed slingbacks. We love her bold, oversized black sunnies and her beachy waves give a casual cool finish. Forgo the bright hues and eccentric prints, this summer we’re embracing a black wardrobe.

© Ignat/Bauer-Griffin Oversized sunnies are a must

Jodie seems to be a fan of an all-black look at the moment - at the Bikeriders premier she took light inspo from the film and stunned in a Gabriela Hearst black leather v-neck dress paired with black mules and chunky gold necklace. The dress paid homage to the styling used throughout the film and gave her an edgy look.

The no-trouser trend has gained momentum over the last year, and thanks to Miu Miu, we don’t anticipate its departure anytime soon, with Lily-Rose Depp and Emily Ratajkowski avid fans of it. If you’re not ready to bare all - Jodie shows us a great alternative of how to do it.

Opting for crochet or lace sheer trousers are an easy yet chic way to embrace the trend. They’re sheer but provide coverage if the full no-trouser option isn’t for you. When it comes to a summer wardrobe, opt for light, airy fabrics to remain comfortable all day, and if black isn’t for you, experiment with brighter tones.