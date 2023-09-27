Meet Harry Styles new love interest Taylor Russell, and where you know her from

The "Canyon Moon" singer, who has previously dated Olivia Wilde and Taylor Swift, and the "Bones and All" actress were recently spotted holding hands in London

Harry Styles, on a proper break after consistently touring the world for two years, has busied himself up with a new love interest.

The resolutely private "Meet Me in the Hallway" singer famously dated Taylor Swift for some months in 2012, and though he has rarely opened up about his love life, but he recently sparked romance rumors with another woman named Taylor: Canadian actress Taylor Russell.

Suspicions of a romance between the two first swirled after Harry, 29, was recently spotted at one of Taylor's performances in the play "The Effect" at The National Theatre in London. The two have since been photographed holding hands while on a walk in the city, so it seems to be time to learn everything there is to know about Taylor.

© Getty Last year, Taylor earned critical acclaim, and a Marcello Mastroianni Award for Best New Young Actress, for her role in Bones and All

Who is Taylor Russell, where is she from?

Taylor, also 29, was born on July 18, 1994, near Vancouver, British Columbia in the small town of Deep Cove, and she was subsequently raised between Vancouver, Toronto and Montreal.

She began acting when she was around 13 years old, and made her official acting debut in 2012, thanks to a small guest role on an episode of medical drama series Emily Owens, M.D. which aired on The CW.

What has Taylor Russell been in?

After other small appearances in more TV shows such as Strange Empire, Falling Skies, Dead of Summer, and movies such as Before I Fall and Down a Dark Hall, Taylor's big break came in 2018, when she had the starring role of Judy Robinson on the Netflix series Lost in Space, a remake of the original series from the 1960s.

After that, she earned further acclaim after starring as Zoey Davis in the psychological horror film Escape Room, which premiered in 2019.

© Getty The rising star with her Bones and All co-star Timothée Chalamet at the Venice Film Festival in 2022

Arguably her biggest role yet was opposite Timothée Chalamet in director Luca Guadagnino 2022's cannibal film Bones and All, which premiered at last summer's Venice Film Festival (which also was the site of Harry's headline-making Don't Worry Darling drama).

Other notable appearances from Taylor include Waves (2019), Words on the Bathroom Walls (2020), and Dr. Bird's Advice for Sad Poets (2021). She has also dabbled in directing – she co-directed, wrote, and produced the documentary short film The Heart Still Hums in 2020, and directed part of the music video for Euphoria star (and her Waves co-star) Alexa Demie's 2021 song "Leopard Limo (Archive LL11)."

© Getty Harry and Taylor were famously branded "Haylor" back in 2012

Who did Harry Styles date before Taylor Russell?

Harry's most notable long term relationship has been with his Don't Worry Darling director and co-star Olivia Wilde; the two were together for the two years that the film was filming and being promoted, and split shortly after it concluded its run in theaters.

Prior to Olivia, Harry was also linked to Taylor (Swift), Kendall Jenner (photos of their PDA-packed vacation with his family were once leaked), Camille Rowe (who his songs "Falling" and Cherry" are allegedly about), Georgia Fowler, Emily Ratajkowski (the two were caught on video making out in a Tokyo street over the summer), and the late Caroline Flack, who Harry reportedly dated in 2011 when he was 17 and she was 32.

