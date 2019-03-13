Le Creuset launches pastel pink range for spring and you'll want it ALL Too pretty for words...

Sometimes there are homeware releases that are just too gorgeous for words, and Le Creuset has smashed it out of the park with its latest one - the Glacé Collection. Pink, pearlised, pretty - what more could you want from your kitchen wares, hey? If you're a sucker for millennial pink or Gen Z yellow, this will have your name written all over it. In fact, just looking at it will make you want to post it on Instagram and watch as the likes roll in.

If you're thinking of making a lavish purchase, the pearlised pastel rainbow stoneware pieces are presented in a colourful gift box which is ideal for Mother's Day present buying. In the range, you'll find mugs, espresso mugs, egg cups, dip bowls and mini ramekins as well as a petite teapot and a cafetière for all your morning coffee needs.

Petite teapot, £29

The colours are all gorgeous, but they include Pearlised Chiffon Pink, Elysees Yellow, Pale Cool Mint and Pale Coastal Blue and they're all reminiscent of the spring season. Prices start at £29, which isn't too bad, is it?

Set of four mugs, £55

Fans on Le Creuset's Instagram account are seriously swooning. One follower wrote: "Need all of this... Love it!" While another wrote: "They are gorgeous. I especially love the little bowls."

Set of four egg cups, £30

If this range takes your fancy, and you love a colour pop in your kitchen, you might also be excited about the new Smeg fridge colourways that have just been announced for Spring.

New Ruby Red Smeg fridge

The 50s style brand has established itself as the go-to for cheerful kitchen appliances and the pink hue is a favourite as you go about your daily Instagram scroll. This season though, there's a makeover happening with the launch of three different colours. You can pick from Ruby Red, Taupe and Emerald Green. Which one would you choose?