See Ola Jordan's amazing home swimming pool

Oh for the home of former Strictly star Ola Jordan! The professional dancer has shared a sublime snap of her garden in the pretty county of Kent, showing off her and husband James Jordan's amazing swimming pool. The star posted the photo on her Instagram page with the caption, "Just chinning," and we have to say, we're rather envious. The photo shows a beautiful azure blue pool surrounded by elegant tiling and wicker garden furniture. We can just picture ourselves reclining on that sun lounger gossiping about all things Strictly. Lucky Ola has a lovely private garden, not overlooked at all from what we can see, with a view of trees and hedgerows.

Photo credit: Instagram / Ola Jordan

The dancer's followers also fancied a piece of Ola's glamorous lifestyle, with one posting: "Wow! Living the dream, enjoy every second." Another said: " Wow that pool looks amazing," while one fan wrote, " And I'm stuck with my puppies dog pool." One follower noticed the TV personality had missed one key detail, telling her: "@olajordan pool looks lovely very inviting but you need to get the cushion out for the loungers."

Ola with husband James

Ola and James recently gave HELLO! an exclusive look inside their beautiful new home, saying the property will be their "forever home". We saw the couple's chic grey-hued living room with doors out onto their dreamy garden and adored their sophisticated bedroom with that cushioned velvet ottoman.

Of course, Ola's dressing is something to behold, with a plethora of glitzy dresses on display and her prized possession, the Strictly Gliterball trophy in pride of place in the centre of the room.

The pair have created a peaceful oasis away from the public eye, and knowing how hard those pro dancers work, they so deserve it. Ola previously told HELLO!: "You don't see how hard the professional dancers work, they do work really hard. It's like a bubble, you really give six months of your life, morning and night, 24/7 to that show, especially if you go quite far in the competition, it's very tiring."

Fortunately, they have that stunning pool to relax in. Lucky things!

