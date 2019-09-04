Strictly's AJ Pritchard unveils stylish bachelor pad makeover We love it!

After spending the last few weeks focusing on furnishing his new home, AJ Pritchard has finally shared a look at the end result with his fans. The Strictly Come Dancing professional dancer shared a tour of his newly kitted-out home in an Instagram video on Tuesday, describing the completed space as "amazing".

AJ said his grey leather reclining armchair is his "favourite thing" in the apartment, adding that the fact the furniture is all in complementing shades of black, white and grey is another highlight. "It all feels like it encompasses in a calm serenity," the dancer explained.

AJ Pritchard has showcased his completed home makeover

The final video comes just a couple of weeks after AJ spoke about his plans for the apartment, and shared a look at his kitchen. Speaking to an interior designer from furniture retailer Danetti, AJ said: "I've got a very nice flat, that's white, and white on white on white, so I need to find my colours, my design and my ideas and obviously use the space to the best of my ability. Because obviously it's a flat in London, there's not that much space and I'm completely colour blind so that's another thing for you."

The colours that AJ has added are very subtle – including splashes of orange from cushions and wall art – and a mustard throw and accessories in the bedroom. And most importantly, he has plenty of space to display his scented candles. "You can't go wrong with a scented candle," AJ said, adding: "We've got some colour popping candles around the corner as well. Peach and orange is doing it for us in this scent."

The Strictly pro showcased his new furniture in an Instagram video

AJ's home makeover comes shortly before he returns to our TV screens on the new series of Strictly Come Dancing. The 24-year-old is also working on some other exciting projects, including regular appearances on ITV's Lorraine with his brother Curtis Pritchard, and a starring role on RuPauls' Drag Race UK.

