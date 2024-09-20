Maya Jama debuts 'glam room' at lavish new London apartment

Anyone who follows Maya Jama knows that the 30-year-old stunner lives in a lavish lifestyle. When the broadcaster isn't busy working on TV hosting shows like Love Island, she's often found jetting across the world for fashion events and parties.

Therefore, it makes sense that the raven-haired beauty has a home to match her high level of glamour.

The former BBC radio star doesn't often share glimpses inside her pad but she did reveal to follows at the end of last year that she had moved into a new high-rise apartment in the capital.

© Instagram/Maya Jama Love Island host Maya Jama

Maya shared a video showing the upstairs landing and a couple of rooms – which you can see in the video below – and said she was going to redecorate.

More recently, however, she took to her Instagram Stories to debut her new "glam room" at home while getting ready for a night on the town.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Maya Jama shows off new London apartment

Click through the gallery to see the best photos…

Maya Jama's 'glam room' at home

1/ 4 © Instagram Glam room Maya shared this mirror selfie while she was getting ready to head out to host a fun-filled brunch party on behalf of Gordon's Pink Premium. The Love Island host was sitting in a fluffy robe with rollers in her but, unsurprisingly, still managed to look sensational! The glam room is painted white and the photo shows it's generous in size. There are high ceilings and a huge mirror for Maya's makeup and hair team to utilise, as well as a glossy dressing table and wardrobe space to the side. In the background, we get a peek into Maya's hallway which also has a skylight. In the video Maya shared previously, we can see that the light-filled property boasts at least two storeys, with ample storage space and towering ceilings that provide the perfect wall space to hang large, eclectic pieces of art throughout.

2/ 4 © Instagram Dressed to the nines Once Maya's glam was complete, she shared this stunning snap of her walking down the stairs showing off her tiger-print dress. Maya's bannisters are black and white and there's a monochrome stair runner to match. The TV star has also placed a large circular mirror on the wall which has a stylish gold rim.

3/ 4 © Instagram Party time Once arriving at the party, held at the Coral Room at swanky Mayfair restaurant Sexy Fish, Maya toasted the end of summer with her friends and shared multiple selfies on her Instagram Stories. After the Gordon's Premium Pink event, Maya told HELLO! how thrilled she was to wrap up her summer with an epic brunch with her pals. "This has honestly been such a great summer for me. I had my big 30th birthday, I saw some of my favourite artists take to the stage at Glastonbury, and I brought in my new decade surrounded by friends and family. It's been a fab summer!" she said. "Today was lovely as I was able to have all of my friends together and just stop for a minute to catch up with everyone and raise a glass with Gordon's Pink and Pineapple, in true Clink with Pink style."