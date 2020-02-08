Lucy Mecklenburgh's messy dressing room has to be seen to be believed The former TOWIE star is expecting her first child with fiancé Ryan Thomas

Lucy Mecklenburgh took to Instagram on Saturday to share a glimpse into her dressing room – and it was so messy we had to double take! The TOWIE star uploaded two photos of the room, one before she had tidied it and one after, and we have to admit, we can certainly relate! The floor was completely covered with clothes, boxes, books and even a rubbish bag full of clothes. The 28-year-old added the caption: "Here goes! My dressing room had become a dumping ground. Living out of suitcases, having two homes and it just got on top of me!"

We hope that the star didn't strain herself while tidying, after all, she is due to give birth soon, and has even packed her hospital bag ready for when the big day arrives! Lucy made sure to include all the essentials, such as adult nappies and Bridget Jones-style underwear.

Lucy shared the photo on Instagram

The reality TV star, who is expecting a baby boy with fiancé Ryan Thomas, has also revealed plans for the littleun's nursey. The mum-to-be took to Instagram to show her 1.5 million fans how she plans to decorate his nursery, including new wallpaper, furniture and cute animal accessories.

Lucy and Ryan at Christmas

"Wardrobe designer is here, wallpaper going up in the nursery," she wrote in one video. The brunette beauty walked through the house towards the workmen preparing the wallpaper, which appears to be white with a silver line pattern. While the majority of her house follows a neutral colour scheme with classic white walls and wooden floorboards, a picture of the bespoke furniture designed by Hammonds shows the pair plan to have a more jazzy interior for the baby's nursery. The snap shows yellow walls and large grey and wooden furniture, with a chest of drawers, changing table and matching wardrobe providing plenty of space for his clothes, toys and, of course, nappies.

