When Jennifer Aniston isn't working, she can be found relaxing at her stunning home in Beverly Hills. The Friends actress recently shared a picture of her sprawling grounds, which was taken at sunrise. Jennifer had got up to film the second series of The Morning Show, and posted the picture of her garden and its views on Instagram. The star's garden is lined with plants and trees for maximum privacy and is the perfect outside space for hosting, something Jennifer enjoys doing at the weekends. In her living room, the award-winning star has a large balcony, which looks out at the entire garden.

Jennifer Aniston gave a glimpse into her incredible garden

The Rachel Green actress is incredibly proud of her home and collaborated with designer Stephen Shadley to transform the 1970s property into the perfect Californian retreat. She opened up about her property to Architectural Digest, telling the publication: "The house has a rather glamorous, old-fashioned Hollywood quality. I can just imagine the Rat Pack stopping by; someone is playing the piano, and people are laughing in the next room." She also described her home as a "big hug", adding: "It's like a big hug. People can get so distracted by static, I love the silence here." Other perks of Jennifer's property include an outdoor swimming pool, a games room, a 24-seat dining room and a kitchen complete with a pizza oven and a wine cellar.

MORE: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry reveal their plans to stay positive in new message

The Friends actress posing on her balcony

While Jennifer is notoriously private about her personal life, she has shared several photos of her home on Instagram, since she opened an account in 2019. In January, after returning to her house following the SAG Awards, the actress shared a photo from the morning after the night before, where her gorgeous Dior gown had ended up in the bathroom. The star posted a picture of her discarded dress draped over the side of her lavish marble bathtub, and also rested her award on the side of the huge tub. The bathroom had marble floor tiles, and boasted views into Jennifer's garden via huge floor-to-ceiling glass windows.

READ: Kim Kardashian's daughter North West wears head-to-toe leather at Paris Fashion Week

Jennifer has a luxurious bathroom with a glass floor-to-ceiling window

Meanwhile, the mansion Jennifer shared with her ex-husband Brad Pitt from 2001 until 2006 is currently on the market for £34million, and still features some of the renovation work the couple carried out on their marital home such as heated marble flooring and their own private screening room.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.