Inside Prince Edward and Sophie Wessex's royal residence, Bagshot Park

The Earl and Countess of Wessex have called Bagshot Park in Surrey their home for over 20 years, after moving in following their royal wedding in 1999. Prince Edward and Sophie live in the mansion house with their two children – Lady Louise and James, Viscount Severn – and until recently we have never been given a look inside.

The Grade-II listed building is set within 51 acres of land, offering the family plenty of space to explore and spend time outdoors while social distancing during the coronavirus lockdown. It is also located just 11 miles away from Windsor, where the Queen and Duke of Edinburgh are currently self-isolating, making it ideally placed for family get-togethers when the social distancing measures are eventually lifted.

WATCH: Sophie Wessex shares home-schooling tips from Bagshot Park

Like many royals, Edward and Sophie have kept their family residence private, but we were recently given a peek inside one room of the couple's house in a video posted on the royal family's social media accounts. Sophie shared her tips and resources for home-schooling children while their schools are closed, with the clip showing her stood in front of a bookcase filled with a huge array of DVDs, books and games, giving an insight into how the family like to spend their time together at home.

Prince Edward and Sophie Wessex live in the Mansion House at Bagshot Park

Another video posted in support of the #ClapForOurCarers campaign showed the family standing in their garden as they shared their applause to the NHS staff who are fighting coronavirus. They could be seen standing outside a set of glass doors, with a climbing plant growing up the brick wall in the background.

The family stood outside their house for their #ClapForOurCarers video

The Mansion House at Bagshot Park was previously lived in by Prince Arthur, the son of Queen Victoria and Prince Albert, until his death in 1942. Between 1947 and 1996, the house was leased by the Royal Army Chaplains' Department and used as a Church House and Chaplains' Depot, before being renovated into a family home for the Earl and Countess of Wessex in 1998.

