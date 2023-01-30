Why Prince Edward and Countess Wessex have no say over £90k/year home's grounds King Charles III's brother resides at Bagshot Park

King Charles III's brother Prince Edward resides at Bagshot Park, where as well as the main 120-room mansion house, they have a secret lodge on site. But did you know that the royal does not have a say over the farmland or the woodland around Bagshot Park?

Edward and his family have a 50 year lease on their royal residence, and the property costs them around £90,000 in yearly rent, but in the Crown Estate agreement, it is made clear that the lease terms do not include "commercial farmland or woodland as part of the property," therefore it would not be up to the Prince what can be changed on these grounds.

There are also restrictions about the renovations of the property itself, due to the lease and its historical nature.

The Grade II listed Victorian House required meticulous renovations to restore it, and the changes came at the expense of the Earl, and during this time he benefited from a reduced rental fee.

Edward and Sophie live with their son James, Viscount Severn and their daughter Lady Louise visits when she's home from university in Scotland.

The property is located just 11 miles away from Windsor Castle, and when the late Queen was residing there, the couple would often go over for tea with their children.

The Wessexes have live there since they married

The Wessexes are only a short drive away from Prince William and his family, who now live at Adelaide Cottage, where they have a beautiful garden for their three children to roam freely away from the hustle and bustle of London, where they used to reside.

It was believed the family relocated to spend more time with the Queen but tragically, she passed away in the same month that they uprooted their family. King Charles, however, does now spend some of his time at the castle.

