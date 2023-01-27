Prince Edward and Countess Wessex's secret home you know nothing about King Charles' brother Edward lives in Surrey

Prince Edward and his wife the Countess of Wessex reside at a £30million mansion, Bagshot Park in Surrey. The 120-room residence is a sight to behold with a striking exterior, endless grounds and breathtaking interiors, but did you know the royal couple have another property on site?

The government website for Surrey Heath explains that "there are several lodges around the boundary of the estate," listing them and their functions.

WATCH: Prince Edward makes rare appearance from inside grand home

Loading the player...

One of the lodges is Sunningdale, and it is believed that Prince Edward's lease for his grand home, including this lodge too.

Outlining the appearance of the lodges, the website reads: "Sunningdale Lodge is two storey, built of red brick with stone details to window surrounds and gable ends."

Bagshot Park is a vast estate

While we can't be sure that the family uses it as a residence, there certainly is the opportunity to.

Despite having over 100 rooms inside the main home, a separate building always comes in handy for guests. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have a guesthouse on their US estate, ideal for when Meghan's mother Doria Ragland visits.

Does Prince Edward own Bagshot Park?

No, Prince Edward does not own Bagshot Park, as the royal leases the property from the Crown Estate. The Telegraph has reported that the couple has extended the lease for another 150 years. This would have been at a cost of £5million, but the property itself is reported to be worth a staggering £30million if it got listed on the open market.

HOME NEWS: Inside Princess Diana's £995k family home that's up for sale

The property sits on 51 acres of land, and Edward and Sophie have lived in this residence for over 20 years, after moving in following their royal wedding in 1999.

Their home has beautiful decor

It is located just 11 miles away from Windsor Castle, and when the late Queen was residing there, the couple would often go over for tea with their children, Lady Louise and James, Viscount Severn.

Like this story? Sign up to The Royal Life newsletter to get your weekly dose of royal lifestyle inspiration, from the must-see fashion moments to sneak peeks into royal homes and wellness news.