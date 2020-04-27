This Morning's Vanessa Feltz has the most amazing bed we've ever seen Vanessa revealed her bedroom as she joined Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield for today's episode

This Morning star Vanessa Feltz dialled in to an interview on today's episode from her home, and revealed the most glamorous bed we have seen all lockdown. It featured a gold gilted frame with a curved headboard and a French cane body, while Vanessa dressed it with simple white linen.

Vanessa has a gold bed frame

As for the rest of the décor, Vanessa's bedroom has plain cream walls, and there are also two equally majestic white columns, on top of which Vanessa keeps potted house plants: one with tall pink flowers and another with a shorter plant featuring lilac petals.

Vanessa's long-term fiancé Ben Ofoedu, singer and songwriter best known for his former role within Phats & Small, previously shared another video of Vanessa filming an episode of This Morning in what seems to be another area of their bedroom. It revealed that one of the columns now holding flowers is printed with images of Marilyn Monroe, while she has a gold plug socket to match her bed and white wooden floors.

Vanessa lives with Ben in St John's Wood, North London in a mansion believed to be worth £3.5million. Though Vanessa doesn't have her own Instagram account, Ben often shares a look inside the property. A post of the couple enjoying each other's company from home during coronavirus lockdown revealed that their kitchen has cream cupboards and fuchsia pink walls. Ben captioned the post, "It's all gone off at Feltz towers. I only wanted a cup of tea."

Another post of Vanessa in their kitchen revealed that the walls are in fact painted with a London skyline, complete with Big Ben, the Tower of London and the London Eye. The room also has cream appliances to match the cupboards, and a circular glass table with glass dining chairs for guests. There are two large mirrors on separate walls.

