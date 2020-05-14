Having a birthday in lockdown at home? A list of things you need and how to make it fun How to make a lockdown birthday special…

As we're still abiding by the government's instructions to stay home, some of us are celebrating big birthdays indoors. Gone are the days of heading out for afternoon tea, going out for cocktails or jetting off on a city break, now it's all about making the most of what we've got. Here, we give you a list of things you can buy to make a lockdown birthday all the more special…

A funny quarantine birthday card

If you don't laugh, you'll cry. Send a lols-quarantine birthday card to your pal who's celebrating turning another year older in lockdown.

Personalised birthday card, £3.29, Funky Pigeon

Quentin Quarantino birthday card, £3.29, Moonpig

Balloons

No birthday is complete without birthday balloons and hey, a little bit of confetti will give you something else to do (yes, we're factoring in clear-up time into our day).

Ginger Ray Ombre Pink Balloon Wall Party Decoration Pack, £19.99, Notonthehightstreet.com

Birthday banners

If you're quarantining with someone who's birthday it is, a banner will cheer them up for sure.

Giant Personalised Photo Number Decorations, £45.99, Notonthehighstreet.com

Ginger Ray Rose Gold Happy Birthday Balloon Bunting, £7.99, New Look

Birthday cake

Well, this is a given. Everyone loves cake. You can either make one yourself or order in.

Cookies and Cream birthday cake, £12, Tesco (order at least a week in advance)

Birthday candles

But whatever you do, don't forget the candles and you'll need matches or a lighter (don't forget!).

Meri Meri Toot Sweet birthday candles pack of 24, £7, Selfridges

Meri Meri unicorn candle, £6, Selfridges

A crown or a party hat and maybe even a tiara

Ok, this is more for the birthday extroverts. If there's a birthday Zoom, be sure the birthday girl or boy is wearing a crown.

Meri Meri glitter crown, £8, Selfridges

Tiara for the Birthday princess, £7.79, Amazon

Party hats, £4.99, Notonthehightstreet.com

Cocktail props

How fab are these personalised straws?!

Drink skewer, £3.95, Notonthehighstreet

Drinking games

Let's get the party started!

Prosecco Drinking Games: Pick a Game, Pour Some Bubbles, and Get the Party Started, £7.95, Waterstones

The best drinking games to play over Zoom

Never Have I Ever

Cards Against Humanity

Truth Or Dare

Bingo

A murder mystery