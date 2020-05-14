﻿
birthday-lockdown

Having a birthday in lockdown at home? A list of things you need and how to make it fun 

How to make a lockdown birthday special… 

Leanne Bayley

As we're still abiding by the government's instructions to stay home, some of us are celebrating big birthdays indoors. Gone are the days of heading out for afternoon tea, going out for cocktails or jetting off on a city break, now it's all about making the most of what we've got. Here, we give you a list of things you can buy to make a lockdown birthday all the more special… 

A funny quarantine birthday card 

If you don't laugh, you'll cry. Send a lols-quarantine birthday card to your pal who's celebrating turning another year older in lockdown. 

birthday-card

Personalised birthday card, £3.29, Funky Pigeon 

ORDER NOW

birthday-card-him

Quentin Quarantino birthday card, £3.29, Moonpig  

ORDER NOW

Balloons 

No birthday is complete without birthday balloons and hey, a little bit of confetti will give you something else to do (yes, we're factoring in clear-up time into our day).  

ombre-balloons

Ginger Ray Ombre Pink Balloon Wall Party Decoration Pack, £19.99, Notonthehightstreet.com

BUY NOW

Birthday banners 

If you're quarantining with someone who's birthday it is, a banner will cheer them up for sure. 

photo-numbers

Giant Personalised Photo Number Decorations, £45.99, Notonthehighstreet.com

BUY NOW

balloon-bunting

Ginger Ray Rose Gold Happy Birthday Balloon Bunting, £7.99, New Look

BUY NOW

Birthday cake 

Well,  this is a given. Everyone loves cake. You can either make one yourself or order in. 

cake

Cookies and Cream birthday cake, £12, Tesco (order at least a week in advance)

BUY NOW

Birthday candles 

But whatever you do, don't forget the candles and you'll need matches or a lighter (don't forget!). 

candles

Meri Meri Toot Sweet birthday candles pack of 24, £7, Selfridges 

BUY NOW

unicorn-candles

Meri Meri unicorn candle, £6, Selfridges

BUY NOW

A crown or a party hat and maybe even a tiara 

Ok, this is more for the birthday extroverts. If there's a birthday Zoom, be sure the birthday girl or boy is wearing a crown. 

glitter-crown

Meri Meri glitter crown, £8, Selfridges 

BUY NOW

tiara

Tiara for the Birthday princess, £7.79, Amazon

BUY NOW

party-hats

Party hats, £4.99, Notonthehightstreet.com

BUY NOW

Cocktail props 

How fab are these personalised straws?! 

drink-skewers

Drink skewer, £3.95, Notonthehighstreet

BUY NOW

Drinking games 

Let's get the party started! 

drinking-game

Prosecco Drinking Games: Pick a Game, Pour Some Bubbles, and Get the Party Started, £7.95, Waterstones

BUY NOW

The best drinking games to play over Zoom

Never Have I Ever 

Cards Against Humanity

Truth Or Dare  

Bingo

A murder mystery 

 

