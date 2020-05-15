Inside Tyler Perry's LA home where Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are staying The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are still on the hunt for a permanent property

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are currently residing at a £15million mansion owned by Tyler Perry in the Beverly Ridge Estate of LA, but although the property is only a temporary home for the family, it is undoubtedly fit for a royal. It was built in 2012 over 24,500 square feet and while living in the property, Tyler shared several photos of the inside. Take a look…

Loading the player...

WATCH: Tyler Perry unveils his huge LA mansion

In 2016, Tyler shared a video of himself in one of the living rooms. It features high ceilings with a beige colour scheme including two enormous leather sofas and a selection of co-ordinating side lamps. There are wooden floors with patterned rugs, and large marble plinths and arches leading to different areas of the home. The video ends on a view of the corridor, built with an alcove ceiling.

The living room also has a large black grand piano, where Stevie Wonder played at Tyler's birthday party in 2014.

The regal aesthetic continues with large chandeliers, seen in both the living and dining room. The living room opens up on to the dining room through a marble archway.

In the kitchen, Meghan and Harry now have a top-of-the-range Wolf oven (a celeb favourite with fans including Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Lopez) below a marble hood. On the wall, Tyler decorated with a sign reading 'Only believe' because, as his caption says, "Surround yourself with things that remind you to never give up." There's a classic marble island in the middle of the room.

On Wednesday, Meghan and Harry joined a video conference with the Crisis Text Line team to thank staff for their work, and the room they filmed in has also been used by Tyler for a video that he shared in 2017. It features oak wall panels and two large lampshades seen behind both Tyler and Meghan and Harry.

Tyler shared a full view of the room – the study – in 2014 when he thanked family and friends for his birthday gifts. There is a matching oak desk with a glass top for working on and a maroon leather desk chair, as well as a traditional fireplace.

The home boasts views across Franklin Canyon Park from an enormous outdoor terrace. Meghan and Harry have recently installed privacy screens since hiking trails reopened following the coronavirus pandemic.

A shot taken by Tyler of the porch reveals that the property is ideal for watching the sunset, too.

The building itself is equally beautiful, made with exposed stone and cream window frames.

Meghan and Harry's son Archie also has a beautiful nursery. Tyler shared a look inside at the room that he previously used for his son Aman, featuring a blue and white colour scheme with wooden floors and white walls. There's a white cot and a matching armchair and side table.

It seems the Roman baths inspired Tyler's choice of bathroom design, with a circular jacuzzi built into the floor, framed with four marble plinths and below a huge chandelier.

