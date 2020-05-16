Jamie Oliver submits plans to install stunning new front door on £6million Essex mansion Jamie Oliver and his family moved into their new home last summer

Jamie and Jools Oliver moved into their new home last year, but the couple are still making improvements on their £6million mansion. This week, it was revealed that the chef and the designer have submitted plans to fit in a new front door.

Plans lodged with Braintree District Council last month show that the 44-year-old celebrity chef wants to put an oak double-boarded door with iron nails on the front of his Grade 1 listed mansion. The new door will also have two porter's windows, which he will be able to open to see who is calling, offering greater security for him and his family.

Jamie Oliver's agent, Jane Gleeson, of Firstplan, said he wanted to upgrade the front door so it could "again function as the principal entrance to the house."

She wrote: "Alterations to the entrance were permitted as part of works approved in 2004 and include a new, partly glazed inner door to the Hall.

"It is proposed to replace this modern door with the existing historic oak door which is currently located in the cross partition in the entrance porch. This will then match up with the existing historic door at the other end of the hall and provide symmetry. A set of new paired doors is proposed to be inserted into the cross-partition position. These will be of historic pattern, with openable porter windows."

The father-of-five bought the mansion on the 70-acre estate at the start of 2019 and had building work done on the house before he and his family moved in, including the restoration of many original features. The house had only been used by three families and hadn't been sold for 250 years when Jamie bought it.

The manor house boasts 12 bedrooms, 10 bathrooms, a large games room, great hall, dining room, two drawing rooms and a wine storage area. Original features include a well on the ground floor, a priest hole on the first floor and a two-storey red-brick Tudor gazebo in the gardens, which is named The Prayer house. The property also comes with an outdoor swimming pool, tennis courts and fishing lakes.