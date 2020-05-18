Jodie Comer shot to fame as cold-blooded killer Villanelle in Netflix series Killing Eve and has since bagged herself BAFTA and Emmy awards for her role in the show, but despite being one of the world's greatest actresses (no, we're not exaggerating), Jodie still lives with her parents at home. Yes, really.

The 27-year-old might have been working since she was 13 and, no doubt, has plenty of money in the bank, but apparently the family home is quite enough for her. She grew up in Childwall in Liverpool, and still lives there with her mum, her dad and her brother because as she once said, there's no place she would rather be.

Jodie lives with her dad, mum and brother

As for isolation, apparently spending time with her family has come as a welcome break from work. In an interview the Press Association, she said: "As much as I'd want to definitely be carrying on with that, I've actually been able to come home, unpack like seven suitcases because I haven't been here, and I've thrown out so much rubbish. And, actually, to have a bit of stillness, and be stationary, I'm actually really kind of… I'm a bit embarrassed to say I'm kind of enjoying it."

It seems it really is the people, not the place, that explains Jodie's decision against buying her own home. She previously told British Vogue her one tip for getting through self-isolation during the coronavirus pandemic was to, "Stay connected with loved ones," as well as getting in as much exercise as possible. The star went on to share that the family have been spending their time at home "watching a long list of movies", eating Revels for breakfast, crisp sandwiches for lunch and singing "Fergalicious". We doubt she'll be taking the plunge and moving out anytime soon either, as she recently told the Daily Star, "I honestly cannot imagine not living with my mum and dad."

