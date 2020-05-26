Princess Beatrice and her fiancé Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi were believed to be self-isolating together at Princess Beatrice's home at St James's Palace in London, but it was recently revealed that the couple are in fact living at Edoardo's mother Nikki Shale's £1.5million country home near Chipping Norton. Since lockdown began, Beatrice has starred in a handful of videos from inside the property, giving fans a look at the décor for the very first time.

On Friday, the Princess appeared in a rare interview for charity Made By Dyslexia. She filmed in a room with diamond-print lime green and cream wallpaper, a large mahogany oak side cupboard and an orchid plant in a printed purple vase.

Two days later, a video was released to reveal the winner of the Oscar's Book Prize for the best under-fives book of the year, featuring Beatrice reading Tad by Benji Davies. This time, she dialled in to the video call from a room with an exposed brick wall and fireplace, on top of which there seemed to be a ridged vase, and a large cream wardrobe behind her.

Earlier on this month, Beatrice appeared in a further video call for a children's hospice. The footage was shared on the charity's YouTube channel, and the royal was seen sitting in the living room, which had a monochrome theme, complete with cream curtains and a black-and-white photograph hanging on the wall. A vase with decorative twigs could also be seen in the background.

Beatrice made her very first appearance since the news that she was forced to postpone her May wedding in the wake of COVID-19 from the home at the end of April, as part of a video message for the Helen Arkell Dyslexia Charity. Though the clip didn't reveal much, it offered a glimpse of yet another room, with white walls and a portrait hanging in a gold frame on the wall.

Beatrice's mother Sarah Ferguson confirmed where they were staying during an interview on X Factor winner and good friend Darlton Harris' podcast, City Island Podcast. "Edo and Beatrice have been living with her future mother-in-law who is lovely," she said. "Great friend of mine. But I'm missing my other daughter but it's just like everybody else, we are just the same family as everybody else."

