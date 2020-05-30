Topshop heiress Chloe Green shows off son Jayden's incredible home gym on second birthday The 29-year-old is incredibly private and rarely ever talks about her son

Chloe Green shared a rare tribute to her son Jayden on Friday as she marked his second birthday on Instagram. Sharing a picture taken inside her luxurious home, Chloe, 29, can be seen posing underneath a huge gold balloon arch that reads: "Happy Birthday Jayden", whilst the two-year-old's incredible indoor gym can be seen, featuring a trampoline and a balance beam.

The proud mum captioned the image: "Happy birthday my baby!! Can't believe you are 2 today!! I LOVE YOU." Chloe's celebrity friends were quick to send their well-wishers, with Tommy Hilfiger's wife Dee commenting: "Can't believe it's been 2 years already also!!! Best Birthday wishes ever!!!"

Lily Becker wrote: "Happy birthday! Wauw, time flies. Have the best blessed day, well done mama," whilst Italian fashion designer Roberto Cavalli sent several love heart emojis.

MORE: Strictly's Natalie Lowe shares rare picture of gorgeous baby son Jack

Jayden's dad, Jeremy Meeks, also shared the same snap, writing: "Happy Birthday to my Baby Boy Jayden, Daddy loves you........... I wish I could be there @chloegreen5."

It's not known if Chloe and Jeremy, 36, are still an item. Last year there were reports that they had separated, but in September, the model told TMZ that they were still together. But in December, the pair seemed to have spent Christmas apart.

The couple welcomed their first son together in 2018, confirming the news with a sweet picture showing their son's hands. It's the only picture that the couple have shared of him on social media to date.

SEE: 23 of the most stylish celebrity nurseries and children's rooms

"We are pleased to announce the birth of our beautiful baby boy Jayden Meeks-Green. Born May 29th 2018. Mommy and Baby both doing well. We kindly ask to respect our privacy Please. Much love Chloe & Jeremy," the couple captioned the snap at the time.

Jeremy and Chloe's relationship first came to public attention when pictures emerged of them on a yacht together in Turkey, despite Jeremy still being legally married to his now-estranged wife Melissa, whom he shares two children with.