Amazon is selling a gadget that opens doors for you so you don't have to touch a door handle ever again These handy no-touch tools start at £7.99 and will also keep you away from lift buttons and cash point key pads

We're all wondering what life in the era of coronavirus is going to be like in the world outside now that the lifting of lockdown is on the horizon. With social distancing measures looking to be a sure thing for at least the near future, medical face masks have been the main focus of protecting yourself from the virus, and fabric face masks too help to prevent the spread.

While gloves are another handy accessory, one gadget that has caught our attention is one that helps to reduce the need to touch surfaces like door handles, cash point keypads and lift buttons where bacteria and viruses may live. No touch door opener tools are relatively inexpensive and can be easily found on Amazon.

RELATED: The 15 best kitchen gadgets under £15 on Amazon that will transform your kitchen – and your life

The concept is simple: the tool resembles a giant key, but is designed with an ergonomic handle, hook and pointer tip. With no moving parts, it’s easy to use as a substitute for your fingertips when it comes to day to day actions like pressing buttons or opening doors.

If you're ready to try out a contactless life for yourself, check out these three handy door-opening gadgets on Amazon that are just waiting to be put to work...

This contactless tool comes in five modern colours

iSOUL Copper Contactless Door Opener Tool, £7.99, Amazon

BUY NOW

This keychain-ready gadget comes with an extra and has a five-star rating on Amazon

KINGSBOM EDC Door Opener Tool, pack of two, £14.99, Amazon

UK made from solid brass in a cool curved design

Handy Dolphin Keychain, £11.95, Amazon

No touch door openers are a clever invention and there are other gadgets, too, that are increasing in popularity, from UV light sterilisers to sanitise belongings like parcels and mobile phones when you come back from venturing outside, to touchless thermometers to check your temperature quickly and easily. There’s only one thing for sure – we’ll definitely be adjusting our daily life and habits to the new normal.

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.