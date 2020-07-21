Penny Lancaster reveals very surprising house guest The Loose Women star shared the photo on Instagram

Penny Lancaster has welcomed an adorable miniature pig into her home!

MORE: Penny Lancaster's Croatia photos are making us crave a summer holiday

The Loose Women star revealed: "We have borrowed two miniature pigs for a trail date," and not only shared clips of the sweet animals in the garden, but even propped up on an armchair in her beautiful living room.

Penny welcomed the little pig into her front room!

The little pig could be seen with its hoof propped up on a cream chair as it looked out over a table piled high with magazines and plants.

MORE: 8 celebrity step-parents who share a close bond with their partner's children

The star has loaned the animals temporarily

MORE: Penny Lancaster looks relaxed and carefree in gorgeous jumpsuit on holiday

In the background of Penny's snap, the chic interiors of her home could be seen, including family photos and beautiful furniture.

Pigs aside, Penny and her husband have enjoyed a magical start to the summer, lapping up the sunshine in Croatia.

TV star Penny shared some incredible photos of their time away, and we can't help but feel a little jealous every time we look at her Instagram.

On Thursday, the 49-year-old uploaded two gorgeous photos from her summer break – one showing the beautiful old town of Split and another of the port at sunset. The colourful buildings and outdoor eating areas of the restaurants gave fans total summer vibes.

Among the places they've visited are Dubronvik, where they were spotted strolling around the walled city, and Trogir, where they enjoyed a dinner date at Calebotta restaurant.

Sharing a photo outside the eatery, Penny, who looked gorgeous in a little black dress, wrote: "Best dinner."

Earlier in the month, the holidaymakers also travelled to the French island of Corsica, where Penny posted a photo of the bright, blue sky and cobblestone buildings.

What's more, Penny and Rod celebrated their 13th wedding anniversary in mid-June, dressing up for the occasion and enjoying a takeaway meal in their car, which they parked close to London's Hyde Park.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.