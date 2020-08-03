Amazon is selling Mrs Hinch’s beloved hoover with an amazing discount right now Mrs Hinch loves her Shark vacuum cleaner and you can get one for £100 off right now

As fans of Mrs Hinch – aka Sophie Hinchliffe – know there’s no-one better to go to for cleaning hacks and tricks for keeping your home spotless. And of course, when it comes to the essential items you need for the clean home of dreams – she knows all the best tools and equipment you should invest in. So members of the Hinch army will be pleased to know, as will anyone who just wants to take the stress out of cleaning, that there’s a great deal on her beloved Shark hoovers right now on Amazon.

Shark Lift-Away upright vacuum cleaner £269.99 £159.99, Amazon

The online shopping giant are selling selected models from the range at over £100 off the retail price for a limited time only. If - like Mrs Hinch - you have a furry friend at home a good option is the Lift-Away model with Pet Power Brush a special attachment which easily removes pet hair from carpets, stairs and sofas.

Shark Duo Clean Anti Hair Wrap upright vacuum cleaner, £349 £244, Amazon

It’s currently available for £159 and its big selling point is the Lift-Away – which converts into a handheld vacuum, comfortably hoovering stairs and ceilings. You might have seen the lady herself using this removable attachment to hoover up the crumbs from her workbenches!

If you have a little more to invest, you can get the Duo Clean for £229 – reduced from £329. This slightly more snazzy model has an anti-hair wrap actively removes hair from the bristle brush-roll. And for a little extra – £244 – you can get it with the pet brush. All models, of course come with a five-year warranty for peace of mind, and they work just as well on carpets or hard flooring.

