Inside Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's stunning first marital home, Nottingham Cottage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle lived in Nottingham Cottage on the grounds of Kensington Palace before they got married on 19 May 2018. They returned to the property two days after their ceremony, making it their first marital home, and while it has largely remained under wraps, there are a few things we do know.

It's a two-bedroom house, nicknamed "Nott Cott" and was often described as "snug", since it is one of the smaller properties within Kensington Palace.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle film interview inside Nottingham Cottage

After announcing their engagement, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex gave their first and only interview from the cottage with BBC News. They sat inside the home on a large cream sofa, furnished with brown and cream palm print cushions. The walls were decorated with large white panels and a sash window was seen behind them, in front of which there was a large green floor plant with white flowers. The window seemed to overlook the garden. At one side, there was also a wooden dresser, where Harry and Meghan had positioned a lamp with a metallic gold base and a cream shade.

The home is believed to have two reception rooms, a small kitchen, bathroom and garden, and was designed by Sir Christopher Wren. Harry was also thought to have installed a hammock in the garden.

Prince Harry lived at the home alone after he left the Army, but moved out in 2011 so that his elder brother Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton could have it as their first marital home before moving to Anmer Hall in Norfolk. Shortly after in 2013, Harry moved back in and stayed there until moving to Frogmore Cottage with Meghan on the grounds of Windsor Castle in 2019.

Nottingham Cottage was previously occupied by Princess Diana's sister Lady Jane Fellowes and her husband Sir Robert Fellowes, the Queen's former secretary.

