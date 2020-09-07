Martin Clunes shares glimpse inside sprawling garden as he marks bittersweet moment in career The Doc Martin actor lives in Dorset with wife Philippa and their daughter Emily

Martin Clunes marked a poignant moment in his career on Monday night as it was announced that Doc Martin's next series will be the show's last.

And on the same day this was made public, the talented star took away Best Actor at the TV Choice Awards.

This year, the annual ceremony was held virtually as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, and Martin accepted the accolade from his spacious garden at his home in Dorset, where he lives with wife Philippa and daughter Emily.

Martin was thrilled to pick up the award, and thanked viewers for their support, along with his beloved wife, who produces the scripts for the programme.

Martin Clunes accepted the Best Actor award from his garden

He said: "I am so glad that you still like this show after nine series. You obviously like it enough to vote for me because there was some classy competition this year in the actors category.

"We're blown away. It's a family business and we love making it, down in Cornwall. There are so many people to thank, so many writers, such an amazing cast.

Martin's award came on the same day it was announced Doc Martin would be ending

"But the most important person is my amazing wife who has produced every single script of nine series. And I am allowed to tell you there will be a tenth series. We are going to make that next year, Covid or not!"

Earlier in the day, Martin and his wife released a joint statement about the decision to end Doc Martin. It read: "We have loved making nine series of Doc Martin.

"When we launched the series in 2004 we could never have imagined how much our loyal viewers would take to the grumpy Doc like they have.

The Doc Martin star with his wife and daughter

"The series has avid fans both in the UK and throughout the world and we are thrilled that Doc Martin has topped the ratings every time.

"However, after sixteen years we now feel that the time has come to say goodbye to Portwenn. We will be making the tenth and final series in 2021 and we are very much looking forward to returning to Cornwall to film it."

