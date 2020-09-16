Newlywed Lily Allen shows off gorgeous intimate room at home The singer tied the knot with David Harbour last week

Lily Allen has given fans a sneak peek into her isolation life set-up, as she continues to quarantine at home following her trip to the US. The Smile singer tied the knot with Stranger Things actor David Harbour last week in Las Vegas and upon her return to the UK, Lily has had to self-isolate for two weeks.

Taking to Instagram Stories, the newlywed posted a picture of her "quarantine studio" – and we have to say, it's quite the chic set-up.

The photo showed Lily's MacBook on a rustic wooden table alongside two speakers and headphones, with more equipment resting on a hamper. Her bright and airy room featured chic patterned blinds and an elegant chair.

WATCH: Lily Allen's daughter doing karaoke is the cutest thing you'll see today

Lily, 35, surprised fans after revealing that she had married her boyfriend David, 45, in Sin City. The couple exchanged vows at the Graceland Wedding Chapel, with the ceremony carried out by Brendan Paul, an Elvis impersonator who owns the chapel.

The London-born singer looked stunning in a simple, short, doubled-breasted white Dior dress that featured a sweetheart neckline, black buttons, and a matching skinny belt to accentuate her waist. She teamed the frock with black suede platforms heels.

Lily is quarantining following her trip to the US

As for their wedding breakfast, David and Lily headed to In-N-Out where they feasted on the famous American burgers. The singer's two daughters Ethel and Marnie, who Lily shares with ex-husband Sam Cooper, acted as adorable bridesmaids on their mum's big day.

Lily tied the knot with actor David Harbour last week

Lily and David, who plays Hopper in Stranger Things, went public with their relationship last year after they were spotted at a West End production of The Lehman Trilogy in August 2019.

A string of dates ensued at events in London and New York, where the actor is from, and where they were spotted kissing at Madison Square Garden in October. The couple then made their red-carpet debut at the SAG Awards in January of this year.

