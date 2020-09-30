12 cosy things we've found on Amazon that you will definitely want this autumn

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Have you packed away your summer clothes and put your heating on full whack now that autumn is here? Join the club. The weather has taken a turn, and now we're shopping for anything that will make us feel all warm and cosy at home. From heated blankets, cosy candles, and even a cosy bowl hugger - it's a fact: Amazon is our new best friend.

A cosy heated throw blanket

Now it's chilly outside, we're all about taking the time to keep cosy in pure luxury with this premium electric heated throw with a super soft, plush chocolate finish - just the thing for those cold evenings when you want to just snuggle up on the sofa or settle down in bed for the night.

Heated throw, £44.95, Amazon

A cosy candle

Literally. Yankee candle has a 'Warm and Cosy' candle that comes in a pretty peach colour. There are other candles available, including Autumn Glow and Pecan Pie Bites.

Yankee cosy candle, £8.99, $9.51, Amazon

A cosy bowl holder huggy

When you're chilly and only a Heinz tomato soup will do! This cosy soup hugger bowl will come in very handy if you like to eat your soup in front of the TV or tucked up in bed.

Bowl hugger, £8.99, Amazon

A cosy foot warmer

The Beurer FW20 Foot Warmer provides therapeutic warmth to cold feet - bliss! It's oversized to accommodate all sizes and it turns off after 90 minutes.

Cosy foot warmer, £39.56, Amazon

A cosy - and super fluffy - TV blanket

Don't pretend that you don't want one of these right now. And if you don't, perhaps we should tell you that this has sleeves, a foot muff and two pockets to store your remote control or your phone. Brilliant.

Fluffy TV blanket, £26.95, Amazon

A cosy electric heater

This electric heater has three modes to choose from; there's a high heat mode, a low heat mode, and a natural wind to meet the temperature required throughout the year and the needs of different areas of size. Compared with traditional heaters, they consume less power, which greatly saves electricity bills.

Electric heater, £69.99, Amazon

Cosy slippers

Ooh, just putting your feet inside these fleece-lined slippers will be a joyful experience - you'll feel like you're walking on a cloud.

Fluffy slippers, £19.99, Amazon

Cosy heated eye mask

Nowadays our eyes are all staring at screens and can get tired, dry or itchy, but this Vindar Heated Eye mask provides continuous heat to soothe your eyes. It'll feel lovely and cosy as well.

Heated eye mask, £16.99, Amazon

A cosy back massager with heat

Ooh, how dreamy would this be? It's a back massager with 10 vibrating motors and heat function. That's right, you get a back massage with a heated seat cushion that has three heating pads for full-back and seat area.

Comfier Back Massager with heat, £44.96, Amazon

A heated jacket to make you feel cosy and warm

How genius is this extra-large wrap heating pad which can easily cover most areas of your body. The rapid heating function allows you to feel warm in 30 seconds, quickly reaching your desired temperature to give you maximum relaxation.

Hosome Heating pads, £28.04, Amazon

Cosy electronic handwarmer

The OCOOPA hand warmer is rechargeable and provides real comfort. Pocket-sized, and with a smooth and warm surface, and lightweight, silicone corner protection anti-drop. It’s just everything you need if you're working from home and suffer with cold hands.

Hand warmer, £25.99, Amazon

Cosy electric blanket for your bed

This premium size electric blanket by Sweet Dreams boasts a thick and fleecy finish for optimum comfort. Drift off into a peaceful, cosy sleep after you have chosen from six soothing heat settings and nine individual timer settings.

Sweet Dreams Electric Blanket, £69.95, Amazon

