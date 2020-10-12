There are major celebrations in the Andre household! Peter Andre's eldest child, Junior, has landed his very first film role as he pursues his dream of becoming an actor.

Junior, 15, shared the exciting news on his Instagram account, revealing he is set to appear in the upcoming comedy, On The Other Foot. A short synopsis for the film reads: "A racist finds himself in a black body. He's about to learn what it’s like to be black!"

The teen shared an official promo image from the movie on his page, writing: "I am proud to announce I have joined the cast of @ontheotherfootmovie. Written and produced by @therealfredinwaka.

"I'm so happy to be in my first ever film and hope it’s the start of many. #ontheotherfootmovie #endracism #independentfilms #britishfilm."

Proud dad Pete was among the first to comment. "You did so well today son. I'm very proud of you :) Your first film and the first film we are in together :)))."

Fredi Nwaka welcomed both father and son to the film on Instagram. He wrote: "@peterandre you are one of the most humble, down to earth guys I've worked with and it's echoed by your son @officialjunior_andre energy and spirit.

"Such a talented and inspiring young prince. I am humbled and I thank you both for gracing my new film and helping shed more light on racism but even more so for the time you have taken out to spend time with my family. I am truly grateful... thank you."

Peter shares Junior and his younger sister Princess, 13, with his ex-wife Katie Price. The former couple were married in 2005 but announced in May 2009 that they were separating. The Australian singer went on to find love with Emily MacDonagh; the couple tied the knot in July 2015 and together share daughter Millie, six, and three-year-old son Theo.

