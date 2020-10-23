Stacey Solomon has the most fabulous letterbox we've ever seen The Loose Women star shared a video on Instagram

Stacey Solomon is known for her nifty ways, and always manages to add character to her home with ingenious DIY hacks, but the addition she just made to her letterbox really takes the biscuit!

The Loose Women star took to Instagram on Friday to reveal that she'd added the sweetest lettering to her front door.

Posting a clip of herself labelling the letterbox on social media, Stacey could be seen carefully placing a sticker that read: "Oh… Hello!" on the gold flap, and as she pulled away the transparent plastic she was left with the prettiest black lettering!

Stacey applying the sticker

"Doing some odd jobs I haven't got round to… labelling the letterbox and colouring the cracked paint with nail varnish. My letterbox label I bought from my sister @label.lady1," the 31-year-old wrote across the footage.

Label Lady has fabulous sticker labels to go on everything from tissue boxes and water bottles to loop tags and trays.

But it's not just her front door that Stacey has pulled out all the stops for this week.

Stacey's beautiful front door

Earlier in the day, the imaginative mother-of-three went a little "overboard" while preparing her son's packed lunch, creating an impressive Halloween-themed meal.

Stacey took to Instagram to show off the fruits of her labour, which included Babybel 'monsters' complete with cut-out eyes, carrots shaped into mini pumpkins, 'skeleton' popcorn and an Innocent smoothie wrapped up in gauze to make it look like a zombie.

She told her social media followers: "It's the last day of school and Zach asked for a Halloweeny lunch. He hasn't asked for anything like this (for school) in AGES so I may have gone a bit overboard."

