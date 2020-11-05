Martel Maxwell's mansion will leave you speechless The Homes Under The Hammer star designed the house herself

Homes Under The Hammer star Martel Maxwell lives in Dundee with her husband Jamie Parrat, and their three sons. She was passed the baton as a presenter on the BBC One series from Lucy Alexander, who left the show after 13 years in 2016, and her private home she designed herself is proof that she's clearly capable of the role as an interiors expert. Take a look inside her jaw-dropping property, where she will be isolating during lockdown 2.0.

The living room

The ground floor of Martel's home is entirely open-plan. The living space sits alongside a dining area, while tall windows with black frames offer plenty of natural light. Glossy wooden floorboards and a high-shine marble coffee table offer an architectural effect, as well as a metallic dining table and chairs with white leather upholstery. Martel opted for white sofas in the lounge, but apparently she regrets her decision. "With three wee boys (or me with a glass of red), I wouldn’t get a white sofa again," she captioned the image.

Vaulted high ceilings in the living room add to the abstract aesthetic, while Lucy affirms that large windows were vital when it came to designing the property.

She explained: "When you live in Scotland, it can get so very cold - and yet our house is always toasty. When designing our home, we realised the weather might not be tropical but the East of Scotland is so bright and sunny - so put windows almost everywhere. Not only do you see the amazing Perthshire hills and pinch-me sunsets but no matter how cold it is outside, so long as it’s sunny, the house is warm. Solar panels also help."

The bedroom

A selfie Martel took in her bedroom revealed that big windows continue throughout the home, with floor-to-ceiling styles. She has a grey suede button-back bed frame, dressed with white linen.

Another image revealed that her bedroom also has its own balcony, with glass railing and a metal bannister overlooking the garden.

The kitchen

Martel's kitchen is designed with grey cupboards and white worktops. There is an island unit in the middle with a white farmhouse sink, and a double oven and microwave built into one cupboard. She also has a traditional AGA oven with silver hoods.

